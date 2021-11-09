Links for Tuesday, November 9, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Shein expands into home goods
Fast-fashion seller Shein wants to dominate more than clothes / SupChina
Shein now sells over 50,000 products in its “Home” category, from decor to stationery and pet clothing. As with its clothing, the prices are impossibly low: Only around 170 of those products cost more than $40.
Additional business and technology links:
Youth-focused retail firm files for Hong Kong IPO
JD-backed retail startup KK Group files for IPO, committed to GenZ market / PingWest
Retail unicorn KK Group filed for a Hong Kong IPO. Its youth-oriented stores compete with Miniso and Muji, selling an eclectic mix of cosmetics, toys, and household goods.
Xiaohongshu raises half a billion
小红书完成新一轮5亿美元融资，投后估值高达200亿美元 / 36Kr
Social commerce app Xiaohongshu’s valuation is up to $20 billion, doubling within half a year, after raising $500 million from investors, including Tencent and Alibaba.
TSMC shares data with U.S. government
Chinese critics express dismay over Taiwan chip maker TSMC’s compliance with Washington’s semiconductor data request / SCMP (paywall)
After TSMC complied with a U.S. government request to share supply chain data and help explain global chip shortages, the company is under fire in China for allowing the “extortion of confidential information.”
China tightens up on mutual funds, influencers for hire
China tightens oversight of $3.7 trillion mutual fund market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese regulators moved to tighten oversight of the nation’s 23.9 trillion yuan ($3.7 trillion) mutual fund market, banning product recommendations by unlicensed firms and individuals.”
China bans brokers from hiring influencers, live streaming / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese regulators banned brokerages from hiring social media influencers to attract new customers, turning off the spigot on one of the most popular ways to gain clients in the intensely competitive sector.”
Are Chinese cosmetic brands having a renaissance moment?
OK, Zoomers: Chinese youth help cosmetics industry boom / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Generation raised on social media moves past [the] stigma of domestic brands.”
How SoftBank’s China stakes bit the dust
How China’s regulatory crackdown whomped Vision Fund 1’s returns / TechCrunch
Will China fund a green-tech revolution?
PBOC gives banks cheaper funding for loans to green firms / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s central bank will offer cheap funding to banks which lend to firms that are working toward the nation’s goal of reducing carbon emissions.”
China to provide cheap funding for carbon-reduction loans / Caixin (paywall)
China is in a unique position to finance the green-tech revolution / Caixin (paywall)
By Jason Ekberg and Hang Qian: “[…] China may be the best positioned to lead this global change for good given its unique economic structure.”
Tutoring licenses aren’t easing investor concerns
China education stocks rally fizzles as analysts pan outlook / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Signs that Beijing wants to keep some private education operators afloat hasn’t changed the sector’s dire outlook for investors — judging by the reversal of share-price moves and downbeat comments from analysts.”
China expands digital yuan with links to payment apps
China will advance development of eCNY, c.bank gov says / Reuters
China to make digital yuan and payment apps more connected / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s digital yuan will be further interlinked with mobile payment apps that have dominated the country’s retail transactions, according to China’s central bank governor.”
China bulls aren’t backing down
China’s business crackdown isn’t scaring away big investors / Axios
Foreign firms to expand in China despite challenges, HSBC says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“International firms are expanding their businesses in China despite trade tensions and supply-chain challenges from the pandemic, a HSBC Holdings Plc. survey finds.”
TSMC to build big chip plants in Taiwan and Japan
TSMC to build new chip factory in Taiwan’s southern city amid shortage / Reuters
TSMC, Sony to open $7 billion chip plant in Japan in 2024 / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese restaurant chain Wagas mulls big bids for acquisition
Yum China, Jollibee considering bids for China restaurant chain Wagas / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent pairs with Apple Music
Tencent joins forces with Apple Music to bring Chinese artists to global listeners / SCMP (paywall)
ExxonMobil invests in Guangdong petrochemical project
ExxonMobil announces FID for mega China petchem project / Reuters
Evergrande’s EV unit looks to release new model in China
Embattled Evergrande NEV seeks regulatory approval for electric model in China / Reuters
Alibaba-backed Qupital seeks funds
Alibaba-backed financing platform Qupital raises $150m for growth / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Methane plume near Liaoning LNG pipeline
Large methane plume spotted near China natural gas pipeline / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The super potent greenhouse gas was detected in Liaoning near a pipe that runs from the Dalian LNG terminal to Shenyang.”
Is a Chinese-owned steel mill giving a Serbian town cancer?
Chinese-owned steel mill coats Serbian town in red dust; cancer spreads / Reuters
A Chinese-owned Smederevo steel mill has covered a village in central Serbia in red dust. Though the company has invested in technology to reduce pollution, cancer rates in the area have “quadrupled in under a decade.”
A Canada-sized reduction in CO2 emissions
China’s coal pledge could have Canada-sized emissions impact / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s coal pledge could curb CO2 emissions to the same level as Canada’s annual output, according to a report from Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center.
Swine fever outbreak on Hainan
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says / Reuters
“China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on Hainan island in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.”
China’s climate and carbon woes show the hurdles in going green
Cold snap in China adds to fears over power and food supplies / Washington Post
China food security: Why is it important and what caused November’s panic buying? / SCMP (paywall)
‘It’s alarming’: Intense rainfall and extreme weather become the norm in northern China / Guardian
“Meteorologists link such weather patterns to the climate crisis, which exacerbates the frequency and severity of climatic extremes and variations.”
China to plug gaps in extreme weather plans after deadly floods / Caixin (paywall)
China’s sponge city failings show the ‘arduous’ task of adapting to climate change / Caixin (paywall)
“From devastating flooding in central China to torrential downpours in Europe, record-breaking natural disasters since summer have wreaked havoc across the world, and realization is setting in that many countries are not prepared for climate-related disasters.”
From ‘airpocalypse’ to carbon cutter: China’s road to climate reckoning / SCMP (paywall)
“In the first of a four-part series, Echo Xie looks at how China has sought to change development gear over the last decade to combat pollution and see a more sustainable future.”
Symptom-free cases complicate COVID zero
China’s growing symptom-free cases make COVID zero more elusive / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese city offers cash for clues as COVID outbreak declared a ‘people’s war’ / Guardian
China border city turns to cash incentive in hunt for COVID-19 source / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Officials in Heihe are offering a US$15,500 reward as part of a ‘people’s war’ of prevention and control against [the] latest outbreak.”
Keep zero-COVID strategy intact until ‘barrier of immunity’ established, top epidemiologist says / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong to stay closed off until mid-2022
Hong Kong won’t open to world until mid-2022, Lam aide says / Caixin (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
India-China border tensions rise as both sides pack on drills, infrastructure
China’s military holds high-altitude drills near border with India / SCMP (paywall)
India fortifies Ladakh in military infrastructure race with China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Xinjiang abuses highlighted by U.S. Holocaust Museum, Belgium-based trade union, solar company, and Uyghur activist
U.S. Holocaust Museum says China ‘may be committing genocide’ / Al Jazeera
U.S. Holocaust Museum says China boosting Uyghur repression / AP
“The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region,” in a report released on Tuesday.
Beijing Olympics get ‘gold for repression’ in labor report / AP
“The Belgium-based International Trade Union Confederation issued its report Tuesday — ‘China: A gold medal for repression’ — highlighting human rights violations. It said a copy has been sent to IOC President Thomas Bach.”
U.S. faces climate dilemma over China solar bans, says SolarEdge / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The U.S. faces a ‘dilemma’ as it tries to accelerate climate-change goals while also cracking down on imports of Chinese solar-power equipment, according to SolarEdge Technologies Inc.”
I was born in a Chinese ‘reeducation camp.’ I’m watching history repeat itself / CNN
By Nury Turkel: “Having experienced the reality of living under this regime, and now watching with horror as these atrocities are visited on my Uyghur brothers and sisters, it’s difficult for me to comprehend how any Western actor could push for greater dialogue or engagement with such a regime.”
Taiwan war watch: U.S. shows support to Taiwan and allies, as China fortifies military
U.S. Congress group makes surprise trip to Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. senators introduce resolution praising Lithuania for strengthening relations with Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
China conducts combat readiness patrol as U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan / Reuters
PLA able to cut Taiwan’s sea and air supply lines, island’s military reports / SCMP (paywall)
Taiwan says China seeking to degrade its military and morale / AP
Taiwan outlines plans to counter China’s ‘gray zone threats’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Israeli iron dome for Guam?
U.S. tests Israel’s iron dome in Guam as defense against Chinese cruise missiles / WSJ (paywall)
China sends Pakistan a strapping warship
China delivers new warship to Pakistan Navy in ‘important milestone’ / SCMP (paywall)
“China delivered the first Type 054A/P frigate to the Pakistan Navy on Monday, the largest and most advanced warship the country has exported, according to the shipbuilder.”
South China Sea dispute: Germany supports Indo-Pacific, leaders warn of “misfire” risks
German navy chief vows long-term commitment to Indo-Pacific / AP
“The chief of Germany’s navy said Tuesday that its dispatch of a warship to the Indo-Pacific underscores his country’s concern that freedom of navigation and the rule-based international order are being threatened in the region, an apparent reference to its biggest trading partner, China.”
More warships are ‘raising the risk’ of misfire in South China Sea / SCMP (paywall)
“Senior Chinese diplomats have called on the United States not to show off its power over the South China Sea, as former leaders in Southeast Asia warned of the risk of a misfire in the disputed waters with increasing presence of naval vessels.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A woman murdered on a jog raises concerns over gender-based violence
China gender-based violence, victim-blaming in the spotlight after man arrested over alleged murder of woman jogging / SCMP (paywall)
“A man in central China has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman while she was on a morning run, in a case that has renewed debate in China over gender-based violence and sexist attitudes.”
NBA tries to shore up Chinese fan support
NBA woos Chinese sports fans with immersive ‘dreamcourts’ project / Sixth Tone
“The announcement comes amid ongoing criticisms of the American basketball league in the country over controversial views from its staff and players.”
The burden of care in mental illness
Call of duty: Why family care for the mentally ill is no game / Sixth Tone
“Family support is essential for people with mental illnesses. But it leaves caregivers struggling with the emotional fallout.”
Beijing Winter Olympics assures event will operate “nearly as normal”
Beijing Olympics promises beer, shopping inside Games bubble / Reuters