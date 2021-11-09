Rec links 11/9/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Imprisoned citizen journalist Zhāng Zhǎn 张展 is “gravely ill after going on a hunger strike, according to her family and attorney,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Zhang was initially detained in May 2020, and later convicted of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” in December 2020 for her reporting from Wuhan in the early days of COVID-19 and criticism of the government’s response. The U.S. State Department and Human Rights Watch have called for her immediate release, per the New York Times.
U.S. troops have been in Taiwan for 13 years, since “at least September 2008,” according to a “Foreign Policy review of Pentagon data produced by the Defense Manpower Data Center, an in-house Pentagon organization.” The amounts of troops are not disclosed, but are described by Foreign Policy as “small contingents.” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Cài Yīngwén 蔡英文) recently commented on the public disclosure of the presence of U.S. troops in Taiwan, saying only that the amount of troops was “not as many as people thought.”
Reality check on climate goals: In a ChinaFile conversation, four experts — Lauri Myllyvirta, Alex Wang, Ilaria Mazzocco, and Philip Andrews-Speed — agree that China’s climate goals are feasible, though more details on policy implementation are needed. The experts pointed out that China has still not defined the level at which emissions are set to peak by 2030, and Andrews-Speed suggested that the 2060 carbon-neutral goal might not be possible unless China significantly ramps up carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) technology.
The U.S. competitor to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the “Build Back Better World” (B3W) program, might launch in January 2022 with up to 10 flagship projects, an unnamed senior U.S. official told Bloomberg. B3W was first announced during a G7 meeting in June. For more on the possible implications and perceptions of the program in the Global South, see coverage on the China-Africa Project.
CATL doubles down on EV investments: The battery giant is growing its downstream portfolio, and has invested in two electric vehicle companies in four days. After becoming Chang’an Automobile’s second-largest shareholder, today it announced a strategic partnership with Neta Automobile, per Sina (in Chinese).
