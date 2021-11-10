11.10.21 What else we’re reading
- TSMC is building a new factory in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, as part of a plan to lift production and quell shortages, along with planned fabs in Japan and Arizona.
- Self-driving unicorn Pony.ai is losing key members of its truck R&D team, prompting the company to consolidate its research efforts after its aborted U.S. IPO in August.
- Stock brokers can no longer use influencers to attract customers, China’s Securities Regulatory Commission said Monday, citing livestreamers’ tendency for sensationalism and risks to investors.
- BYD Auto was China’s best-selling EV brand in October, with sales growing some 350% year-on-year to 80,000 — nearly 60% more than second-place Tesla’s China sales last month.