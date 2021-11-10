Chinese grad student dies in Chicago shooting rampage

Society & Culture

According to the University of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department (CPD), a 24-year-old graduate Chinese student Shaoxiong Zheng from Chengdu was shot and killed in what seems to have been a robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Quan Zhang
uchicago gate
Cobb Gate at The University of Chicago. Image via Wikicommons.

According to the University of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department (CPD), a 24-year-old graduate Chinese student Shaoxiong Zheng from Chengdu was shot and killed in what seems to have been a robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

  • The University of Chicago said the victim’s name will be released after his family is notified. Zheng just graduated with a statistics major this summer.

Chinese social media reactions reflected many different types of worry:

  • Some remembered Fàn Yìrán 范轶然, a 30-year-old University of Chicago Ph.D. student from Beijing, who was killed in January 2021 in a mass shooting.
  • Some questioned the safety problems of studying in the U.S., particularly in Chicago.
  • Some wondered if Zheng was targeted for being Asian.

The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Chicago posted a notice in Chinese advising Chinese citizens, including students, on how to “strengthen safety precautions.”

quan zhang

Quan Zhang is a freelance journalist based in New York City, focused on multimedia. Read more

Suggested for you

taiwan international space
Foreign Affairs

China warns that Taiwan’s push for international space presents ‘seismic risks’

Lucas Niewenhuis
xi jinping and joe biden 2012 meeting
Foreign Affairs

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden to meet later this year

Jeremy Goldkorn
chinese fighter jet in front of china flag and taiwan flag

Explaining China’s surge in warplane activity in the Taiwanese ‘air defense zone’

Lucas Niewenhuis
michael spavor and michael kovrig in exchange for meng wanzhou -- illustration

China gives hero’s welcome to Meng Wanzhou, freed in apparent prisoner swap with Canadian hostages

Lucas Niewenhuis
Chinese leader Xi Jinping holds a bilateral meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

China opposes U.S. sanctions on Ethiopia and Afghanistan as humanitarian crises worsen

Lucas Niewenhuis
s&ed

What the U.S. got out of China engagement through the S&ED

Kaiser Kuo