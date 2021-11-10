Chinese grad student dies in Chicago shooting rampage
According to the University of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department (CPD), a 24-year-old graduate Chinese student Shaoxiong Zheng from Chengdu was shot and killed in what seems to have been a robbery on Tuesday afternoon.
- The University of Chicago said the victim’s name will be released after his family is notified. Zheng just graduated with a statistics major this summer.
Chinese social media reactions reflected many different types of worry:
- Some remembered Fàn Yìrán 范轶然, a 30-year-old University of Chicago Ph.D. student from Beijing, who was killed in January 2021 in a mass shooting.
- Some questioned the safety problems of studying in the U.S., particularly in Chicago.
- Some wondered if Zheng was targeted for being Asian.
The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Chicago posted a notice in Chinese advising Chinese citizens, including students, on how to “strengthen safety precautions.”