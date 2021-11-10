Links for Wednesday, November 10, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Lack of bold new pledges at climate conference, but energy transition is promising
China brings little to the table at COP26 / SupChina
At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, climate activists have been disappointed with China’s unchanged long-term carbon reduction pledges and Beijing’s decision to boost coal production to cope with an immediate energy crisis. However, some analysts see increased momentum to transition China’s energy mix away from coal in the medium term.
Additional business and technology links:
Taiwan’s semiconductor leader expands capacity
TSMC to build new chip factory in Taiwan’s southern city amid shortage / Reuters
TSMC is building a new factory in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, as part of a plan to lift production and quell shortages, along with planned fabs in Japan and Arizona.
Autonomous driving research bumps
自动驾驶独角兽小马智行调整卡车部门，技术骨干离职创业 / LatePost
Self-driving unicorn Pony.ai is losing key members of its truck R&D team, prompting the company to consolidate its research efforts after its aborted U.S. IPO in August.
Livestreaming plus stock trading is too risky, regulators say
China bans brokerages hiring influencers, live streaming in crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Stock brokers can no longer use influencers to attract customers, China’s Securities Regulatory Commission said on Monday, citing livestreamers’ tendency for sensationalism and risks to investors.
Electric vehicle sales
BYD was China’s best selling electric car brand in October but bus sales plunged / Yicai
BYD Auto was China’s best-selling EV brand in October, with sales growing some 350% year-on-year to 80,000 — nearly 60% more than second-place Tesla’s China sales last month.
Big tech humbled by crackdown ahead of Singles Day shopping spree
China’s Singles’ Day shopping fest muted amid tech crackdown / AP
A chastened Alibaba tones down its Singles Day retail bonanza / NYT (paywall)
“The Chinese e-commerce giant is updating its blockbuster shopping holiday for a humbler, more dutiful era in the country’s internet industry.”
Alibaba, Meituan units summoned by Chinese regulator for ‘unfair competition’ during Singles’ Day festival / SCMP (paywall)
“The market watchdog in the southern province of Guangdong cautions e-commerce platform operators against business malpractice.”
Biden to crack down on firms with ties to the PLA
Joe Biden extends investment ban on firms Washington says are linked to China’s military / SCMP (paywall)
“The president says China is ‘increasingly exploiting [the] United States capital’ to help modernize its military and intelligence apparatuses.”
See our ChinaEdge database of Chinese companies for information on ties to the PLA.
Is Tencent’s future growth outside China?
Tencent’s profit growth slows after China tightens games rules / WSJ (paywall)
China crackdown hammers growth at national champion Tencent / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent revenue growth slows with crackdowns on gaming and tutors / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s regulatory crackdown pushes Tencent to slowest revenue growth since 2004 / Reuters
Tencent: investors should clock threat from China’s TikTok / FT (paywall)
FT Lex says: “Beijing is no longer the company’s biggest risk as users flock to platforms owned by ByteDance.”
Even China’s biggest company is looking for an exit / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tim Culpan: “Tencent is finally providing clarity on the games revenue [it] receives from overseas, just as the domestic market looks decidedly treacherous.”
China offers billions in Euro bonds
China gets big Euro bond orders after strong dollar debt sale / Bloomberg (paywall)
China offers $4.6 billion in Euro bonds / WSJ (paywall)
“China began selling euro-denominated government bonds, weeks after it raised $4 billion in dollar debt at cheap rates despite slowing economic growth.”
Western brands are struggling with Chinese consumers
Chinese market’s promise turns to threat for Adidas / WSJ (paywall)
“The sportswear company, along with other Western apparel brands, continues to suffer from a Chinese consumer boycott.”
Why Western luxury brands bought by Chinese investors fail — the buyers lack the experience and know-how to turn them around / SCMP (paywall)
“Although luxury brands tend to see Chinese customers as their saviour, their downfall could, on the flip side, be Chinese owners.”
Factory inflation soars
China’s factory gate inflation soars to 26-year high on energy crunch / FT (paywall)
“Producer prices rise 13.5% in October in fastest gain since 1995 as stagflation fears mount.”
China’s factory inflation grows at a record pace on soaring energy prices / WSJ (paywall)
China’s inflation risks build as producers pass on costs / Bloomberg (paywall)
More on the property crisis
Chinese developer Fantasia says lenders seek repayment; Shares plunge / WSJ (paywall)
“Company says it is still working with advisers on its liquidity problems.”
China developers jump on possible easing of bond issue rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s credit stabilizes as PBOC encourages banks to lend / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shenzhen court moves to allow people to reshuffle their debt
Shenzhen court issues landmark ruling on personal bankruptcy / Caixin (paywall)
“A court in the southern business hub of Shenzhen has approved China’s first personal bankruptcy liquidation (破产清算), another step forward in building a legal framework that will allow millions of individuals across the country to reorganize their debts and make a fresh start.”
Read more by Caixin from 2019: China’s long debate over personal bankruptcy system.
PBOC speaks on China’s digital yuan push
Full text: Yi Gang on China’s progress on the digital yuan / Caixin (paywall)
A transcription of a speech by Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), on China’s progress in the promotion of the digital yuan and plans for its future at the 30th Anniversary Conference of the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economics on Tuesday.
NIO to sell electric cars in at least six European markets by 2022
Chinese EV startup Nio’s journey to the West / TechCrunch
Xiaomi’s rising EV might
Chips, batteries, AV: Xiaomi’s most high-profile auto investments of the year / TechNode
“With a strong brand name and a dominant position in the country’s consumer electronics market, a Xiaomi car has the potential to turn the automobile and mobility industry upside down in the coming decade.”
Smartphone maker Xiaomi switches China playbook with eye toward EV showrooms / Reuters
Huawei tries to kick-start OS ecosystem
Huawei donates operating system to Chinese tech nonprofit / Caixin (paywall)
“Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has donated its homegrown open-source operating system (OS) to a non-profit social organization it co-founded last year, with the goal of increasing the OS’s take-up by encouraging external software developers to use it in their products.”
SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 invests in Chinese robotics startup
SoftBank makes fresh bet on Chinese robotics startup / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Social media app Xiaohongshu valued at $18 billion
Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu wins $18 billion valuation / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande’s EV unit, which has yet to sell a car, seeks funds for car sales
China Evergrande’s EV unit taps investors ahead of first car sales / WSJ (paywall)
China Evergrande EV unit plans share sale to fund vehicle production / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Record snowstorms hit northern China
Parts of northeast China hit by record snowfall as cold wave passes / Reuters
Schools, roads closed, 1 person dead in snowstorm in China / AP
“A snowstorm that has lingered for several days in northeastern China has forced schools to close, suspended rail services, crushed greenhouses and left one person dead.”
Dolphin sale to amusement park in China blocked
Dutch judge blocks dolphin transfer to China / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“A Dutch judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the transfer of eight dolphins, two walruses and two sea lions to a Chinese amusement park after animal rights activists launched an urgent court case.”
Chinese computer scientist wins Kyoto Prize
Esteemed Chinese computer scientist awarded Kyoto Prize for work playing ‘a vital role in modern society’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Renowned Chinese computer scientist Andrew Yao Chi-chih (Yáo Qīzhì 姚期智), whose research has had far-reaching implications for ecommerce and cryptoasset management, has been recognised with the international Kyoto Prize in advanced technology.”
Is China doing enough to decarbonize?
China signals it’s not joining pledge to cut methane emissions / Bloomberg (paywall)
Everything you need to know about China’s decarbonization drive / Caixin (paywall)
“The country’s climate campaign is set to bring trillions of dollars of investment opportunities and aims to advance emissions-reduction technologies and low-carbon industries.”
Zero COVID: Long quarantines in Shenzhen, Shanghai Marathon postponed, China warns of transmission via delivery parcels
A Chinese city tells overseas visitors to quarantine for 28 days, then do another 28. / NYT (paywall)
Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 / Reuters
China suspects kids’ clothing deliveries are spreading COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is taking its extreme COVID-19 containment measures a step further, warning that the virus could be transmitted on parcels just as the country’s biggest annual online shopping festival looms.”
As many try living with virus, China keeps up zero tolerance / AP
Wáng Shí 王石, China’s tree-hugging tycoon
The tycoon with a passion for tackling climate change / Caixin (paywall)
Wáng Shí 王石, a Chinese property tycoon and the founder of China Vanke Co., “is among China’s foremost environmentalists, leading multiple environmental initiatives in natural habitat preservation, garbage recycling and forest conservation.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xi looks to ease ties with U.S. ahead of Biden call
China ready to help bring U.S. relations back on right track, Xi Jinping says ahead of key Biden call / SCMP (paywall)
“China ‘stands ready to work with the United States’ to bring relations back on the right track, President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 has said, days ahead of a scheduled virtual meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.”
An emboldened China stirs up Western anxieties
China is evading U.S. spies — and the White House is worried / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Under Xi Jinping, China has become an even harder target for America’s spying operation.”
The world is fed up with China’s belligerence / Atlantic
“Democracies are no longer as worried as they once were about offending a fragile Beijing.”
China-Ethiopia: China’s media coverage delivers government message
Chinese media coverage of the crisis in Ethiopia also weaves in longstanding grievances against the U.S. / China-Africa Project
“What’s interesting though is how the coverage, even on non-official news sites like the immensely popular Observer, seamlessly conforms to and reinforces Beijing’s official positions on the conflict. They also give voice to many of China’s long-standing grievances toward the [U.S.].”
Daily life for Chinese residents in Addis Ababa is becoming increasingly difficult / China-Africa Project
A summary translation of selections from Southern Metropolis Daily’s story.
“With the security situation in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa becoming increasingly tenuous, supply chains for daily necessities are becoming strained making it difficult for everyone, including the city’s Chinese diaspora community, to secure enough food, water and other daily necessities.”
Taiwan war watch: EU, U.S. lean toward Taiwan as Beijing hits back with words and patrols
As distrust of China grows, Europe may inch closer to Taiwan / NYT (paywall)
“Talks between European lawmakers and Taiwanese officials point to Europe’s increasing willingness to strengthen relations, despite Beijing’s threats.”
EU lawmakers raise alarm on China’s efforts to ‘interfere in European democracies’ / SCMP (paywall)
“European lawmakers have raised the alarm over what they say are Beijing’s growing efforts to disrupt democratic processes in the EU, amid a smattering of instances of alleged Chinese political interference across the bloc.”
U.S. lawmakers’ visit to Taiwan tests detente with China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing responds to U.S. lawmakers’ Taiwan visit with joint forces patrol / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to U.S. visit / AP
China launches combat drills, dubs U.S. lawmakers’ Taiwan trip ‘sneaky’ / Washington Post
China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan / Reuters
U.S. charges ex-Broadcom engineer with stealing trade secrets for Chinese startup
Ex-Broadcom engineer charged with stealing secrets for Chinese startup / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A former veteran engineer at Broadcom Inc. was charged by the U.S. with stealing trade secrets for chips used in high-volume data centers and taking them to his new job with a China-based startup.”
Former Australian PM criticizes a toothless AUKUS
‘Throwing toothpicks at the mountain’: Paul Keating says Aukus submarines plan will have no impact on China / AP
“Former Australian prime minister also says Britain [is] ‘like an old theme park sliding into the Atlantic’ compared to modern China.”
Japan’s new FM to chart a firm but friendly stance with China
Japanese PM Kishida appoints pro-China ally as foreign minister / FT (paywall)
“Yoshimasa Hayashi expected to deepen U.S. links and adopt more assertive regional role, analysts say.”
Japan’s new foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will stand firm on Diaoyu Islands but won’t rock U.S.-China balance: analysts / SCMP (paywall)
China to “blacklist” people who sue under false pretenses
China’s courts to blacklist people who sue under false pretenses / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s Supreme People’s Court has said it will ‘blacklist’ individuals and entities that file fraudulent litigation cases in new guiding opinions issued with the aim of cracking down on the growing practice that it regards as obstructing judicial order and justice.”
Hong Kong under the NSL: Charting the exodus, as Beijing looks to rewrite history
Dozens of Hong Kong schools hit by falling enrolment face ‘inevitable’ closures as 40,000 families leave city, population shrinks / SCMP (paywall)
“Two schools put on notice after too few children joined them in Form One this year.”
Hong Kong migrants to the UK open up about their hopes and their new reality as they begin life in northern England / SCMP (paywall)
“Recently arrived Hong Kong migrants talk about getting to grips with life in the UK, what the future may hold and all they have left behind.”
Beijing’s memory control in Hong Kong / WSJ (paywall)
The WSJ editorial board says: “the real goal has always been to erase June 4 from public memory by making the massacre as verboten in Hong Kong as it is on the mainland.”
Dalai Lama says China’s leaders “don’t understand” cultural diversity
Dalai Lama: China’s leaders ‘don’t understand variety of cultures’ / Reuters
Dalai Lama says China’s leaders ‘don’t understand’ diversity / AP
“Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama says China’s leaders ‘don’t understand the variety of different cultures’ and that the ruling Communist Party’s penchant for tight social control can be harmful.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Is Cantonese disappearing?
Canton’s unease: As Mandarin spreads, locals face identity crisis / Sixth Tone
“Amid the push for linguistic unity, languages across China stare at irrelevance. Cantonese is no exception.”
China’s leading female astronaut raises questions on gender roles
Chinese female astronaut wins praises — and sexist press coverage / Sixth Tone
“Wáng Yàpíng 王亚平 has made history, but many can’t look past her appearance and the traditional gender roles of women.”
A market for male skincare
Beauty group Ushopal banks on China’s male skincare market / Sixth Tone
“Despite official criticisms of men wearing heavy makeup, beauty companies are introducing the country to new male skincare brands.”
A new study on foot binding
Pain or poverty? Foot binding tradition in Qing dynasty left Chinese women with tough dilemma / SCMP (paywall)
“Social tradition created a system that forced women to choose between: binding their feet and dramatically increasing the likelihood of marrying above their socioeconomic status, or avoiding the practice and achieving relative economic independence but spending their lives relatively poor and performing manual labor.”