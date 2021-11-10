Rec links 11/10/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
A last-minute U.S.-China climate pledge at COP26: With just two days left at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, John Kerry and Xiè Zhènhuá 解振华, the special climate envoys of the world’s two largest emitters, unexpectedly announced the U.S.-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s. The 16-point declaration adds detail to an earlier U.S.-China joint statement from April, though the effects of the new statement are still unclear, and the two countries made no major commitments beyond what was already public. Kerry and Xie both said that the new declaration “was a product of nearly three dozen negotiating sessions,” according to the Washington Post, which adds, “One European negotiator said that the significance of the U.S.-China accord was no guarantee that the broader talks in Glasgow would succeed.”
A Canada-sized reduction in CO2 emissions: Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 effectively marked the end of new international coal financing in September by pledging China “will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad,” but the exact amount of coal power capacity that would be averted was not immediately clear. One study now has a rough estimate: According to the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, “646 million tons of annual CO2 emissions could be avoided, more than Canada’s current annual fossil CO2 emissions.” Additionally, a joint report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM) found that China’s pledge would effectively cancel “two thirds” of planned coal power projects in Asian countries outside of China and India.
China’s third aircraft carrier to launch in three to six months? A new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) suggests that “the installation of the carrier’s main external components is nearing completion.” CSIS notes that China’s two existing carriers, the Liaoning and Shandong, have less advanced aircraft launch technology, but it is “widely rumored that China has developed an electromagnetic launch system similar to the one developed for the U.S. Navy’s new Gerald R. Ford class of carriers.”
How does China acquire and plan to use AI military technology? The Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University analyzed 350 Chinese military equipment contracts that involved artificial intelligence, and found that U.S. companies play a “critical role” in providing China with data, software, and funding that makes the technology possible. One of the report’s authors, Ryan Fedasiuk, wrote in Politico today to say that while China is using AI for “all manner of applications, including autonomous vehicles, intelligence analysis, decision support, electronic warfare and cyber operations,” he is skeptical of the “most ominous predictions about China’s efforts to fully automate warfare through ‘doomsday’-like weapons.”
Are COVID-19 testing and vaccine records more accurate than the census? China bluntly denied Financial Times reporting from April this year that the country’s 2020 census was set to show a population decline had already occurred. The actual census results, released in May, showed a population still growing, but at its slowest rate in six decades. At the South China Morning Post, Zhou Xin writes that two cases of COVID-19 mass testing and vaccine campaigns appear to show a smaller, and more accurate “permanent residents” number than the census for those local governments. Zhou writes that this lends “credence to a long-standing suspicion that local governments tend to over-report their populations in censuses by including people who no longer reside there, because certain government subsidies are allocated based on the number of local people.”
