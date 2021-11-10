Xi Jinping’s greatest hits, so far

Domestic News

Bloomberg, a news service owned by a New York billionaire, ranks Xi Jinping, chairman of everything.

Jeremy Goldkorn
xi jinping wine toast
Photo credit: REUTERS/Dale de la Rey/Pool

As Beijing grinds on this week with the sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, which is expected to conclude with the further sanctification of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, Bloomberg has rated Xi’s “policy hits, misses and works in progress,” in an article titled “Xi’s biggest wins and losses after nearly a decade in power.” These are Bloomberg’s rankings:

Hits

Economic growth
China’s per capita GDP has more than doubled from 2010 to 2020, from $4,600 to $10,500.

Public satisfaction with governance
While it’s difficult to objectively measure public opinion in China, some surveys indicate increasing approval with government performance.

Military power
For the first time, in the past decade, the Chinese military is “starting to project power globally.”

Misses

Income inequality
“The benefits of a booming economy have not been distributed evenly,” a challenge that Xi has acknowledged and says he is working to improve.

Declining birth rates
China’s demographic crisis has only worsened, and at even faster rates than many had feared.

International reputation
Though China maintains a positive image in many developing countries, the developed world sees Beijing with more suspicion now than ever.

Mixed

Belt and Road
The massive initiative is “no longer a priority for Xi Jinping,” Bloomberg says.

Environment
“Chinese emissions are rising, though the pace has slowed”

Financial opening
“Foreigners continue piling into Chinese stocks and bonds”

Financial risks
“Home prices keep rising despite government rhetoric”

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

xi jinping china red
Domestic News

China prepares to write Xi Jinping into history

Lucas Niewenhuis
Wang as Cardinal Richelieu, as Machiavelli, and as Zhuge Liang in pop art style
Society & Culture

Who is the real Wang Huning?

Kaiser Kuo
taiwan international space

China warns that Taiwan’s push for international space presents ‘seismic risks’

Lucas Niewenhuis
collage of china perspectives, politics, business, society, chinese leaders xi jinping and mao zedong

Understanding China’s historic changes through informed empathy

Kaiser Kuo
xi jinping property tax

In flex of political muscle, Xi pushes through controversial property tax

Matthew Silberman
tsai ing-wen and xi jinping

Tsai Ing-wen pledges to uphold Taiwan-China status quo amid ‘unprecedented challenges’

Lucas Niewenhuis