Overseas gaming a rare bright spot in Tencent’s weak Q3 report

Business & Technology

Tencent has its slowest revenue growth in 17 years, but overseas gaming may be a lifeboat. This story is from the SupChina A.M. newsletter — sign up for free here.

Chang Che
Tencent’s latest quarterly report shows the bruises from China’s crackdown on tech monopolies, gaming, and advertising :

  • Its revenue grew at the slowest pace since its 2004 IPO, missing expectations at 13% year-on-year, while net profit rose just 2.5% since last year, to 39.5 billion yuan ($6.1 billion).
  • Advertising revenue grew just 5%, given weaker ad spending at real estate and tutoring firms, as well as new restrictions on how Tencent can show ads on platforms like WeChat.
  • Minors now account for just 0.7% of time spent on Tencent’s games, down from 6.4% last September after China restricted under-18s to playing three hours a week.

However: The report also showed growing opportunities in overseas gaming:

  • Compared to 5% growth in domestic games, overseas revenue grew 20%.
  • Notably, Tencent reported each segment separately, which it previously only did in annual reports but said it will do from now on.

Also relevant: NetEase, another major Chinese gaming firm, has found an international winner in Naraka, a three-month-old game that is sweeping international gaming communities and becoming one of the country’s fastest-selling PC games ever.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

