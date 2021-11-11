What else we’re reading 11/11/21
- China’s factory-gate inflation is rising at record speed, in a sign of worsening inflation around the globe. But economists say the domestic economy won’t feel much pain.
- Taobao sellers are hawking an unauthorized book containing all of ByteDance founder Zhāng Yīmíng’s 张一鸣 social media posts between 2010 and 2016, a period when his company grew rapidly.
- China has seen its first civil antitrust lawsuit after a small software company sued Weibo for alleged anticompetitive restrictions, giving Beijing a chance to flex its antitrust muscles.
- U.S. President Joe Biden extended a U.S. investment ban on Chinese companies linked to the Chinese military. It was first signed last November by former President Donald Trump.