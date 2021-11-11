What else we’re reading 11/11/21

The editors
  • China’s factory-gate inflation is rising at record speed, in a sign of worsening inflation around the globe. But economists say the domestic economy won’t feel much pain.
  • Taobao sellers are hawking an unauthorized book containing all of ByteDance founder Zhāng Yīmíng’s 张一鸣 social media posts between 2010 and 2016, a period when his company grew rapidly.
  • China has seen its first civil antitrust lawsuit after a small software company sued Weibo for alleged anticompetitive restrictions, giving Beijing a chance to flex its antitrust muscles.
  • U.S. President Joe Biden extended a U.S. investment ban on Chinese companies linked to the Chinese military. It was first signed last November by former President Donald Trump.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

education license
Business & Technology

After crackdowns, Beijing to issue licenses to resume after-school tutoring

Matthew Silberman
Manner Coffee, Shanghai
Business & Technology

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis