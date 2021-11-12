China’s Singles Day avoids the limelight

Business & Technology

How to run an event centered around rampant consumerism in the age of "common prosperity." This story is from the SupChina A.M. newsletter — sign up for free here.

Chang Che
China’s biggest online shopping extravaganza kicked off yesterday with a low-profile evening party, a sharp contrast from the glamorous live performances by celebrities (including Taylor Swift) from years prior.

  • The big tech crackdown has left the ecommerce platforms — Alibaba and JD — cautious about cashing in on conspicuous consumption.
  • China’s carbon neutrality pledges have left some companies wary about a highly polluting event that generated 52,400 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2016, according to Greenpeace.
  • The supply chain crisis has also left some foreign brands anxious about filling a massive spike in Chinese orders.

The context: Singles day is a consumer romp of epic proportions. In 2020, Alibaba and JD recorded $115 billion in transactions, ten times the transactions of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the U.S. last year.

The takeaway: The tonal shift comes on the heels of Xi’s “Common Prosperity” drive, which seeks to build a greener, fairer society. It also hews closely to the spirit of COP26 in Glasgow happening concurrently.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

