Editor’s note for Friday, November 12, 2021

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: The Chinese Communist Party has wrapped up its Sixth Plenum, ending in a communiqué and the announcement (but not yet release) of the Party’s third-ever “historical resolution.”

Jeremy Goldkorn
We held the in-person portion of our NEXTChina conference yesterday, which included a live taping of a Sinica Podcast interview with author Peter Hessler. Access members get early access to the podcast on Monday.

The Chinese Communist Party was wrapping up its Sixth Plenum earlier in the day. The four-day meeting of the country’s top 300 leaders ended with a communiqué (in English, Chinese, or see Reuters report) and the announcement (but not yet release) of the Party’s third-ever “historical resolution.”

Analysts, Party specialists, and pundits are poring over the texts we have so far, seeking to understand its significance, but there’s only really one piece of vital information:

Xi Jinping is large and in charge, and has set himself up to rule China for the rest of his life.

Here is some coverage and commentary if you want to get into the details:

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

