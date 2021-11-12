Links for Friday, November 12, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
A less glamorous but still lucrative Singles Day
China’s Singles Day avoids the limelight / SupChina
How do you run an event centered on rampant consumerism in the age of “common prosperity”?
Update: Alibaba and JD have reported “around $139 billion of sales across their platforms” from the annual shopping event, breaking the previous record of $115 billion.
Tencent copes with the domestic gaming crackdown
Overseas gaming a rare bright spot in Tencent’s weak Q3 report / SupChina
Tencent has its slowest revenue growth in 17 years, but overseas gaming may be a lifeboat.
Chinese EVs in Europe
Nio eyes expansion to five European countries / SupChina
After NIO’s foray into Norway in May, the Chinese EV startup is gearing up for an expansion to at least six European markets by next year, though CEO Lǐ Bīn 李斌 did not specify which countries.
Additional business and technology links:
Other business stories that we have recently highlighted in our SupChina A.M. newsletter:
- China’s factory-gate inflation is rising at record speed, in a sign of worsening inflation around the globe. But economists say the domestic economy won’t feel much pain.
- The new Beijing Stock Exchange will open on November 15: 10 companies are slated to list just two months after Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 revealed the plan for the bourse.
- Children’s playground operator “Happy Culture” 乐的文化 just bagged several hundred million yuan (about $50 million to $60 million) in funding this week on the back of rising interest in the design of offline spaces and youth-focused enterprises.
- Taobao sellers are hawking an unauthorized book containing all of ByteDance founder Zhāng Yīmíng’s 张一鸣 social media posts between 2010 and 2016, a period when his company grew rapidly.
- China has seen its first civil antitrust lawsuit after a small software company sued Weibo for alleged anticompetitive restrictions, giving Beijing a chance to flex its antitrust muscles.
- U.S. President Joe Biden extended an investment ban on Chinese companies linked to the Chinese military. It was first signed last November by former president Donald Trump.