Rec links 11/12/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The Biden-Xi virtual meeting has been confirmed: On Monday, November 15, the two leaders will discuss “how to ‘responsibly manage the competition’ between the two nations, as well as avenues ‘to work together where our interests align,’” the White House said, per the Washington Post. “The meeting will be held in the evening, and a joint statement is not expected after it concludes.” See also, from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: At Biden and Xi’s virtual summit, what can be accomplished?
Another warning on metaverse investments: “Retail traders shouldn’t be hasty in paying for a new and ‘immature’ concept like the metaverse and many stocks that had been bid up were gaming software makers, a commentary [in Chinese] in Economic Daily said,” Bloomberg reports, noting that stocks in several digital content and gaming companies slumped in response. An earlier state media commentary from early September made a similar statement, but Chinese investors were undeterred.
One of the founders of the Southern Weekly newspaper, Zuǒ Fāng 左方, has died at the age of 86. A New York Times obituary notes that the newspaper he worked at for decades, also known in English as Southern Weekend, had “laid the groundwork for a golden era of Chinese journalism in the 1990s and 2000s” — an era very different from the current one for Chinese media.
Labor scarcity and common prosperity: Damien Ma of the MacroPolo think tank writes, “By now, there’s broad consensus within China that the country has reached its ‘Lewis turning point,’ whereby the rural-to-urban labor force transition has peaked. Huáng Qífān 黄奇帆, former mayor of Chongqing and well-known technocrat, admitted recently that urbanization will only contribute marginally to China’s future growth.” Ma interprets this as one of several key economic challenges that various “common prosperity” reforms are aiming to address.
“China’s global network of vocational colleges to train the world” is the title of a piece in The Diplomat by Niva Yau and Dirk van der Kley, about the proliferation of Luban Workshops, where locals “are trained on Chinese technology with Chinese standards as part of a full court press to globalize Chinese tech.”
