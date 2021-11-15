11.15.21 What else we’re reading
- New Oriental Education will discontinue K-9 tutoring by the end of 2021, it announced today. Those services once accounted for 50% to 60% of the company’s revenue.
- Temasek, the Singapore wealth fund, will halt investments in Chinese tech stocks due to uncertainty caused by Beijing’s crackdowns.
- China’s home prices fell 0.2% — the biggest decline since February 2015 — amid the government’s campaign to rein in real estate speculation.
- iPhone supplier Murata is building a factory in Thailand to diversify production away from China.
Biden and Xi to Zoom tonight
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet virtually on Monday evening EST for their first face-to-face conversation since the U.S. president took office.