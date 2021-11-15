Editor’s note for Monday, November 15, 2021
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Joe Biden and Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 are setting up a video call as we prepare to send this newsletter. As “the two leaders prepare to hold their first presidential meeting, the troubled U.S.-China relationship is demonstrating that the power of one of Biden’s greatest professed strengths as a politician — the ability to connect — has its limits,” says the Associated Press, citing Matthew Goodman, who served as an Asia adviser on the National Security Council in the Barack Obama and George W. Bush administrations:
When it comes to U.S.-China relations, the gaps are so big and the trend lines are so problematic that the personal touch can only go so far.
We’ll have a report on the meeting tomorrow. Prepare to be underwhelmed.
Meanwhile, over the weekend a Chinese citizen journalist uploaded footage to Youtube showing of buildings in Xinjiang mentioned in a BuzzFeed investigation that appear to be detention facilities.
Events:
- We held our NEXTChina 2021 conference last week. Click here for a brief recap.
- November 18: A live China Corner Office podcast, The surprising rebound of U.S. exports to China in 2020.
- November 30: Meet the millennial entrepreneurs driving U.S.-China green business.
Our word of the day is love song (愛情歌曲 àiqíng gēqǔ), which is what Malaysian hip hop singer Namewee (黃明志 Huáng Míngzhì) disingenuously calls his satirical ballad about over-sensitive Chinese nationalists “Fragile,” in an interview with Taiwanese state media Taiwan Plus. The song has already been watched more than 30 million times on Youtube.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief