Links for Monday, November 15, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
The new Beijing Stock Exchange
China opens new bourse to fund innovative start-ups / SupChina
The exchange will be an alternative to the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, which have been focused on medicine, mechanical equipment, new materials, and information technology.
Spicy chip maker files for IPO at expected $10 billion valuation
Spicy snack company files for Hong Kong IPO / SupChina
Weilong Delicious had already filed for an IPO in May, but like many Chinese companies, it let the application lapse following a procession of weak listings and mounting regulatory pressure.
Additional business and technology links:
Temasek is tepid on China tech
Temasek pauses China tech investments amid Beijing crackdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Temasek, the Singapore wealth fund, will halt investments in Chinese tech stocks due to uncertainty caused by Beijing’s crackdowns.
Real estate prices fall
China home price downturn deepens, October data shows / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s home prices fell 0.2% — the biggest decline since February 2015 — amid the government’s campaign to rein in real estate speculation.
Japanese iPhone supplier moves into Thailand
Murata plans $2bn ‘strategic investments’ to tackle 5G rivals / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
iPhone supplier Murata is building a factory in Thailand to diversify production away from China.
China’s net worth takes top spot in global ranking
Global wealth surges as China overtakes U.S. to grab top spot / Bloomberg (paywall)
China clarifies SPB regulations
China clarifies rules on special-purpose bonds to stop misuse of funds / Caixin (paywall)
“China has spelled out more clearly how local governments can change the way they use the money raised from selling special-purpose bonds (SPBs), aiming to tackle problems including misuse of funds and embezzlement.”
Tighter data rules for Hong Kong tech IPOs
Mainland firms’ Hong Kong listings could face national security reviews as China releases draft data management rules / Caixin (paywall)
“Mainland firms seeking to list in Hong Kong would be subject to review by China’s cyberspace watchdog under new draft rules on data collection and management released by the regulator for public comment Sunday.”
China to impose security check on HK IPOs under big data rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
China seeks to tighten cyber scrutiny on Hong Kong tech IPOs / FT (paywall)
China tech companies face new pressure on national security, privacy / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Temasek pauses China tech investments amid Beijing crackdown / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese tech fundraisings head for first slump in seven years / FT (paywall)
“Indian IPOs jump 550% as start-ups lure investors rattled by Beijing’s crackdown.”
What big tech wants from its regulators / Caixin (paywall)
“Big tech companies would welcome new regulations, but are looking for more clarity, experts said, in the wake of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown that clobbered their stock prices.”
TikTok and Douyin top global downloads
Game over? China hits developers with regulatory triple threat / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese authorities have apparently suspended the licensing of new video games, a move that comes as the government limits gaming by children and as app stores deplatform unauthorized titles.”
TikTok and Douyin top global non-gaming downloads in October amid tightening regulatory environment / SCMP (paywall)
The tech walls are coming down
Douyin-Tencent video deal shows how big tech’s ‘walled gardens’ are crumbling / Caixin (paywall)
“Users on Douyin, the Chinese cousin of TikTok, will soon be able to create and publish short videos based on Tencent’s copyrighted clips, a landmark change in a market where the internet giants once worked hard to close off their platforms to rivals’ users.”
Can American meats win over China’s pork market?
Feud at Smithfield Foods’ parent company shows messy underside of Chinese takeover / WSJ (paywall)
“Son offers details about his estrangement with his father over WH Group’s strategy, including whether American pork products can fit in with Chinese tastes.”
Magnesium woes as metals spike
Manufacturers rue dependence on China for supplies of magnesium / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Auto companies and steelmakers reel from [the] latest metals price spike.”
Will e-trucks be next to traverse China’s roads?
Electric semi-trailers are next step in greening China’s roads / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The carbon emissions of one diesel-powered truck equal about 306 passenger cars.”
Dalian Wanda chairman is very much alive
China’s Dalian Wanda calls rumor of chairman’s death fake / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Dalian Wanda Group Co. has hit back at an online rumor that chairman Wang Jianlin — once the richest man in Asia — has died, saying he led a meeting on Monday.”
Hopeful signs for China’s economy?
China economy stabilizes as spending, power supply picks up / Bloomberg (paywall)
China posts robust growth in factory output and consumer spending / WSJ (paywall)
China’s consumption growth surprises analysts, and outlook for exports and property market remains uncertain / SCMP (paywall)
China’s growth hasn’t bottomed yet / WSJ (paywall)
“Despite some hopeful signs in October data released Monday, the economy has yet to turn the corner.”
More on the property crisis
China home prices fall as property slowdown threatens economic outlook / FT (paywall)
Chinese state developers step up land auction activity to rescue local governments / FT (paywall)
Probe into Evergrande’s links to regional bank poses new threat / FT (paywall)
China developer Sunac raises $953 million; Chairman issues loan / Bloomberg (paywall)
To dispel the property crisis, China has to tame two types of bad borrowers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shuli Ren writes: “Every level in the real estate development process can be laden with debt. Untangling it will require a lot more effort by Beijing.”
Hong Kong luxury flats go for record prices
Hong Kong’s high-end property sales boom despite protests and pandemic / FT (paywall)
“Record real estate transactions belie political challenges that have beset city.”
JPMorgan chief visits Hong Kong
JPMorgan chief becomes first Wall Street boss to visit greater China during pandemic / FT (paywall)
“Jamie Dimon says he is ‘not swayed by geopolitical winds’ on [a] brief trip to Hong Kong.”
Boeing’s new workhorse plane may soon take flight in China
Boeing ‘encouraged’ by signs China may soon clear Max to fly / Bloomberg (paywall)
Scandal-plagued Kangmei ordered to pay back investors
Kangmei ordered to pay $385 million to investors / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese court rules against Kangmei in ‘milestone’ case / Reuters
China appoints new female chief for antitrust bureau
China appoints chief of national anti-monopoly bureau / Reuters
China appoints potato scientist to helm its elevated antitrust bureau / SCMP (paywall)
Veggie startup Meicai to IPO in Hong Kong
Chinese startup Meicai picks banks for Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Zero COVID: Frozen foods, a new COVID-19 drug, vaccinations for young kids, and more
Aiming for ‘zero Covid,’ China focuses on frozen food, children’s clothes and, soon, the Olympics. / NYT (paywall)
“The stringent, if sometimes impractical, restrictions stem from China’s struggle to maintain its ‘zero COVID strategy.”
China blames cold-chain foods for virus flareup in key port city / Bloomberg (paywall)
China may approve first COVID-19 drug within weeks / SCMP (paywall)
Travelers to Beijing must present negative COVID tests as capital battles outbreaks / Caixin (paywall)
China aims to vaccinate all kids aged three and over by year-end / Bloomberg (paywall)
Where is the exit from China’s zero tolerance on COVID-19? / SCMP (paywall)
Fish stocks at risk
Plenty of fish in the ocean? Not so around China, says study warning of seafood collapse / SCMP (paywall)
“Fish stocks in the South China Sea are at risk of collapse if action is not taken in the next 10 years to reduce overfishing and the effects of climate change, says a study by University of British Columbia scientists and ADM Capital Foundation.”
Advances in nuclear fusion
Chinese scientists strike early gold in race to nuclear fusion power / SCMP (paywall)
“At a Shanghai facility the size of a soccer field, Chinese scientists are firing powerful laser beam pulses at a tiny pair of gold cones in a bid to replicate the nuclear fusion process at the heart of the sun…Lead researcher Zhang Zhe predicts a new generation of large-scale laser facilities will be finished or near completion in China by 2026.”
A ship to launch rockets from sea to space
China is building a new ship for sea launches to space / Space
“China is building a specially designed ship for launching rockets into space from the seas in an effort to boost its capacity to launch satellites and recover rocket stages.”
Traditional medicine threatens African wildlife
Chinese traditional medicine growth in Africa threatens wildlife / Al Jazeera
“New report says Beijing championing development of industry alongside its flagship Belt and Road Initiative.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Biden-Xi virtual meeting: Taiwan tensions, nuclear stockpiles on the table, though expectations are low
Biden and Xi to meet amid economic and military tensions / NYT (paywall)
“U.S. officials said the virtual summit on Monday was intended to reassure both sides that misunderstandings would not lead to unintended clashes.”
Don’t call it a ‘summit’: Biden-Xi meeting brings low expectations / Politico
“But beyond performative goodwill gestures, people familiar with the upcoming meeting say, both leaders will likely seek agreement on a handful of short- and medium-term initiatives developed by bilateral working groups to reduce frictions, while signaling alignment on wider geopolitical concerns including North Korea and Iran.”
What to expect from the Biden-Xi virtual summit / Foreign Policy
Biden and Xi to tackle Taiwan and nuclear build-up in virtual meeting / FT (paywall)
“U.S. alarmed by China’s military assertiveness but Beijing wants return to less antagonistic relations.”
Xi Jinping warns of ‘cold war’ divisions as U.S. rebuilds alliances / FT (paywall)
Xi Jinping expected in talks to tell Joe Biden to ‘step back’ on Taiwan / Guardian
“War of words begins before [the] leaders’ meeting, with U.S. president [warning] Taiwan is China’s ‘ultimate red line.’”
Taiwan in focus at Biden-Xi summit, as tariffs and supply chain issues take a back seat / CNBC
Biden, Xi teams set modest hopes for monday talks / WSJ (paywall)
Controversy heats up over U.S.’s China bills
Stalled China bill could hitch ride on must-pass defense measure / Bloomberg (paywall)
China bill including much-needed chips funding stalled in U.S. Congress / Reuters
White House spurns Intel plan to boost chip production in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Biden administration spurned a plan by Intel Corp. to increase production in China over security concerns, dealing a setback to an idea pitched as a fix for U.S. chip shortages, according to people familiar with the deliberations.”
Chinese embassy lobbies U.S. business to oppose China bills – sources / Reuters
“China has been pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups in recent weeks to fight against China-related bills in the U.S. Congress, four sources familiar with the initiative told Reuters, in letters to and meetings with a wide range of actors in the business community.”
China’s secret purchase of an Italian military drone-maker
China bought Italian military-drone maker without authorities’ knowledge / WSJ (paywall)
“The Italian and European authorities had no knowledge of the move, revealing how Beijing is skirting weak investment-screening in Europe to acquire sensitive technology.”
Mar-a-Lago trespasser gets sent back to China, two years later
Woman deported to China two years after sparking security alert by breaking into Mar-a-Lago / Independent
“A woman who was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago in 2019 in order to ‘meet the president and family and just make friends’ has been deported to China.”
Mar-a-Lago-trespasser deported to China 2 years later / AP
China tells young entertainers to stay in school
China celebrity crackdown: Entertainment industry ordered to ensure all underage performers complete compulsory education / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing’s culture authority has ordered China’s entertainment industry to guarantee underage performers finish compulsory education and banned minors from participating in activities that support their idols amid an ongoing crackdown on celebrities and fandom culture.”
China’s Interpol nominee gets global pushback
China’s nominee to Interpol committee opposed by lawmakers from 20 countries / SCMP (paywall)
“More than four dozen lawmakers from 20 countries have written to their governments opposing the nomination of Hu Binchen from China’s Ministry of Public Security for an oversight position at global policing organisation Interpol.”
Honduras, Australia back Taiwan as China does more drills
‘We are real friends’: Honduran president says in Taiwan visit amid China tension / Reuters
Australia vows to help U.S. defend Taiwan from Chinese attacks / FT (paywall)
Chinese bombers in night drills amid Taiwan, South China Sea tensions / SCMP (paywall)
“The Chinese navy has stepped up assault training and combat readiness with a series of night bombing drills in waters off the southern island of Hainan.”
China curries favor ahead of ASEAN summit
Beijing keen to make code of conduct gains for 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN ties / SCMP (paywall)
“China has pushed for a breakthrough in a South China Sea code of conduct and offered a continued supply of COVID-19 vaccines for ASEAN countries, in the lead-up to a summit meeting this month.”
North Korea to open China border
North Korea building project points to reopening of border with China / FT (paywall)
“Conversion of [an] air base into [a] train container facility follows 2 years of isolation and economic strain.”
Tension simmers over China’s mushrooming mines in Africa
Liberia’s House of Reps blocks controversial Chinese mining deal / China-Africa Project
“A fascinating political struggle is playing out in Liberia over a controversial 25-year iron ore deal with Chinese company BAO Chico. Last week, the Senate ratified the deal in what critics contend was effectively a rubber stamp decision after only minimal discussion and no expert testimony.”
Tensions are rising between Chinese mining companies and rural communities in Zimbabwe / China-Africa Project
“This year has seen steadily rising tensions between Chinese companies and local communities in rural Zimbabwe. These communities live in areas where Chinese firms have been expanding their granite, diamond, and other mining and construction activities.”
U.S. sends ex-banker back to China
U.S. sends ex-banker wanted in $485 million fraud case to China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A former Bank of China Ltd. manager who fled to the U.S. two decades ago where he was convicted in a $485 million fraud case has been returned to China, marking a victory in Xi Jinping’s efforts to have corrupt officials brought to justice back home.”
Ex-Bank of China exec suspected of embezzlement repatriated from U.S. / Reuters
Afghanistan urges China to open up trade to ease crisis
Afghan envoy urges China to open trade to ease crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Afghanistan’s top diplomat in Beijing called on China to let in more of its agricultural products, saying that expanded trade would do more to ease a humanitarian crisis next door than fiscal aid.”
Pressure mounts at Beijing Olympics over China’s human rights record
Tough questions over Xinjiang loom for Olympians in China / FT (paywall)
“Governments are unlikely to boycott the Games, raising the pressure on athletes.”
Beijing Winter Olympics sponsors pressured over China’s ‘appalling human rights record’ / FT (paywall)
Exhibit by “Chinese Banksy” goes on show in Italy, despite China’s bid to shut it down
The show goes on, even after China tried to shut it down / NYT (paywall)
“An Italian city rejected a request from the Chinese Embassy in Rome to cancel an exhibition by Badiucao, an artist who has been described as the Chinese Banksy.”
Italian city defies China, opens exhibit by dissident artist / AP
Hong Kong under the NSL: Broadcaster changes tune, journalist visa denied, and a very wary populus
Hong Kong broadcaster’s swift turn from maverick voice to official mouthpiece / NYT (paywall)
“RTHK has often set the news agenda with its aggressive coverage of the city. But a Beijing clampdown has changed that, with pro-China coverage filling the void.”
Hong Kong authorities deny visa to Economist journalist / AP
“Hong Kong authorities declined to renew a visa for a foreign journalist working for The Economist without any explanation, the magazine said.”
Hong Kong’s ‘new normal’ leaves residents looking over their shoulders / FT (paywall)
By Primrose Riordan: “A heightened state of security since the 2019 pro-democracy protests has yet to loosen.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Can Hong Kong’s new art museum survive the National Security Law?
Hong Kong’s M+ Museum is finally open. It’s already in danger. / NYT (paywall)
“The museum, billed as Asia’s premier art institution, faced construction delays and personnel problems. Now it faces its greatest challenge: The threat of censorship.”
Hong Kong opens new modern art museum under national security cloud / Reuters
China’s famous “migrant worker poet”
Deep underground, a Chinese miner discovered poetry in the toil / NYT (paywall)
“Chen Nianxi has risen to fame as a ‘migrant worker poet,’ adding the voice of China’s often-invisible laborers to the cultural conversation.”
“Cool” bubble tea
How boba became a symbol of ‘Asian cool’ / Sixth Tone
“Initially dismissed as having no appeal outside of Asia, bubble tea has become a sleek, fashionable drink in countries around the world.”
A thank-you note in a Ph.D. thesis goes viral
The dissertation acknowledgement that went viral on Chinese social media / What’s on Weibo
“A ‘thank you’ section in a PhD thesis has gone viral on Chinese social media these days, moving many netizens to tears.”
Another Chinese brand accused of plagiarism
Chinese fashion brand Peacebird accused of plagiarism (again!) / What’s on Weibo
“The Chinese fashion brand Peacebird turns out to be a copycat.”