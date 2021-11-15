Rec links 11/15/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Tutoring leader announces end of K-9 classes: New Oriental Education will discontinue K-9 tutoring by the end of 2021, it announced today (in Chinese). Those services once accounted for 50% to 60% of the company’s revenue.
Another strict sentencing in Hong Kong: Ma Chun-man (馬俊文 Mǎ Jùnwén), a 31-year-old former food delivery worker in Hong Kong, received a sentence of five years and nine months in jail for chanting slogans, including “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” in what one legal expert told the Financial Times indicated an “almost zero-tolerance approach” to dissident voices. Back in July, the first conviction under the city’s National Security Law had rejected the argument that slogans like this could mean different things to different people, as the court ruled that the slogan “was capable of inciting others to commit secession.”
Outrage over pets killed in “zero-COVID” fervor: What’s on Weibo reports, “A pet dog was killed by anti-epidemic workers in Shangrao [in Jiangxi Province] this week while its owner was undergoing quarantine at a nearby hotel. Chinese netizens are outraged, not only about the dog being killed during extreme efforts to contain COVID-19, but also about the seemingly cold response of local authorities after it happened.” SupChina reported on a similar incident and outcry in Harbin, Heilongjiang, in September.
Why is China beefing up its nuclear weapons? Top U.S. general Mark Milley told the Financial Times that China’s expansion of nuclear weapons is “one of the largest shifts in geostrategic power that the world has ever experienced.” Several experts quoted by the FT put forward the same explanation for Beijing’s buildup as nuclear policy expert Tong Zhao in the New York Times: “Beijing’s nuclear buildup is ultimately an attempt to force Washington to drop the perceived strategic assault and accept a ‘mutual vulnerability’ relationship — in which neither country would have the capability or will to threaten nuclear war without risking its own destruction.”
Is the U.S. alliance advantage temporary? Patricia M. Kim of the John L. Thornton China Center at the Brookings Institution writes in Foreign Affairs, “Biden should be aware that when U.S. leaders vow to reimagine Washington’s alliances and work toward ‘a new 21st century vision’ of ‘integrated deterrence,’ Beijing could very well pursue the same with its own strategic partners.”
