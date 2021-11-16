11.16.21 What else we’re reading
- JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon isn’t worried about real estate contagion. On a visit to Hong Kong, he also said he is “not swayed by geopolitical winds,” and expects U.S.-China relations to thaw.
- EV startups Hozon and WM Motor are each eyeing $1 billion Hong Kong IPOs as early as next year, along with Sequoia China-backed Leapmotor, despite oversaturation in the market.
- China’s fourth-biggest developer by sales, Sunac, raised $953 million from selling shares and a stake in its property management subsidiary, looking to raise cash after violating two of Beijing’s “red lines” limiting developers’ debt.
- Dalian Wanda, a conglomerate, wants everyone to know its chairman is alive, denying a viral internet rumor that billionaire Wáng Jiànlín 王健林 has died.
The BIGGER Picture
Biden-Xi call is friendly, but with no major outcomes
Joe Biden and Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 talked by video call last night for about three hours, in their closest communication since Biden took office in January. Their meeting included talk of Taiwan, easing travel restrictions for businesspeople, and conciliatory noises about improving U.S.-China communication.