Links for Tuesday, November 16, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Exodus from private tutoring is here
Top tutoring firms give up on K-9 classes / SupChina
New Oriental Education, TAL Education, and Gaotu Techedu will end tutoring programs for K-9 subjects by the end of the year, they officially announced.
Another warning on community group buying
Beijing wags a finger at community group buying / SupChina
China’s market regulators voiced a “high degree of concern” over the practice of community group buying yesterday. Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, and many others have poured billions of dollars into the business model over the past year.
Additional business and technology links:
Real estate default watch
China developer Sunac raises $953 million; chairman issues loan / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s fourth-biggest developer by sales, Sunac, raised $953 million from selling shares and a stake in its property management subsidiary, looking to raise cash after violating two of Beijing’s “red lines” limiting developers’ debt.
Wines from France and South Africa replace Australia’s
South African wines get boost from dispute between Australia and China / Business Live
- Australia’s gargantuan Chinese market share fell from more than 40% in 2020 to 5% in 2021.
- France’s wine market share now stands at just under 45% in 2021, compared with 25% the previous year.
- South Africa has just a 2% market share, but that represents 124% growth from 2020.
Will China tame Wall Street bulls?
Wall St. is finally getting access to China. But for how long? / NYT (paywall)
“Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are among those eyeing huge potential profits, undeterred by Beijing’s sudden policy changes and friction with the United States.”
Chinese automakers race to Africa’s roads
Chinese trucks, buses, cars, suvs, vans… Gas powered, electric powered… You name it, they’re coming to Africa / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“Chinese automakers have set their sights on the Africa market and are moving fast to grab market share from legacy players in the combustion engine side of the business and to snag the first-mover advantage on the EV side as well.”
Is China increasing its commercial espionage?
China still steals commercial secrets for its own firms’ profit / Economist (paywall)
“Despite saying it wouldn’t engage in cybertheft, it is ramping up its efforts.”
A China-sized hole in Asia’s travel sector
Asia’s hungry travel sector is missing a key ingredient: China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Asian countries anticipating a sharp tourism rebound may find that their much-awaited reopening won’t have the same boost without Chinese travelers.”
Crypto mining scrutiny continues
China warns state firms on crypto mining, mulls punitive steps / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China told its state-owned enterprises to stop cryptocurrency mining and said it’s considering punitive measures in the form of higher power prices on companies that defy the ban.”
China sketches out next phase in crypto mining crackdown / Caixin (paywall)
Corrupt Chinese official case offers clues on the country’s crypto mining ban / TechNode
“A corrupt Chinese official was prosecuted and investigated for supporting companies in cryptocurrency mining […] Three days after the prosecution, the Chinese government plans to launch another sweeping crackdown on large-scale mining operations.”
Game stocks jump as China resumes licenses
Asia game stocks jump after report China set to resume approvals / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Asian game developers jumped on Tuesday following a media report that China’s regulators are set to resume approving new games after a three-month halt.”
China gaming ban: Licenses for new titles may resume soon, media report says, boosting Tencent and NetEase stocks / SCMP (paywall)
Tencent throws out popular fish shooting games from app stores amid China’s tightened video gaming regulation / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese internet giant Tencent has removed popular fish shooting games from its app stores as part of a ‘risk inspection’ campaign.”
How has Big Tech suffered under the crackdown?
Alibaba, Baidu next to shed light on China crackdown tolls / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S.-listed Chinese technology shares that have staged a rebound this month are facing a reality check in the coming weeks as they disclose the earnings hit from Beijing’s regulatory clampdown.”
India lures in spurned China investors
Investors pivot to India after China’s tech crackdown / FT (paywall)
“Paytm’s $2.5bn listing is expected to be the country’s largest-ever IPO. But is its start-up sector already overheated?”
China Telecom appeals to remove U.S. ban
China Telecom U.S. unit asks court to block U.S. FCC action / Reuters
China Telecom appeals U.S. government decision to bar its services / Caixin (paywall)
“Its filing to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Monday said that if the order was not revoked, it would be forced to cease ‘significant’ operations, which would ‘irreparably’ harm its business, reputation, and relationships.”
The property crisis drags on
China’s property crackdown is dragging economy to lows of 1990 / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Economists are coming to realize that the Communist Party’s Politburo, the top decision-making body, was serious when it vowed this year not to use the property sector to stimulate the economy as they did following past downturns.”
Chinese developers’ funding lifeline is fraying / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese local governments are beginning to exercise stricter control over the use of funds from pre-sold apartments.”
Shares of Kaisa units tumble in Hong Kong even as they distance themselves from the travails of their indebted parent / SCMP (paywall)
News of share sales sinks stock prices of developer Sunac and its services arm / Caixin (paywall)
Startup Mitra Chem looks to boost EV battery supply to counter China
Mitra Chem takes aim at Chinese dominance of battery materials supply chain / TechCrunch
“The startup aims to boost the North American battery supply chain industry that’s currently dominated by China, by producing an iron-based cathode for non-Chinese applications.”
Chamath Palihapitiya’s social capital leads $20 million funding round for battery startup / WSJ (paywall)
Another ex-boss of state-owned firm removed over bribery allegations
Ex-boss of state-owned trust fired after bribery allegations / Caixin (paywall)
HK AmCham, Volkswagen China, JD.com Southeast Asia bosses depart
HK AmCham president resigns over city’s quarantine rules / Reuters
Volkswagen’s head of China to leave the country – source / Reuters
JD.com’s Southeast Asia chief to join cloud kitchen startup / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huawei launches its new EV partnered with Changan, CATL
Huawei debuts electric vehicle brand Avatr in tie-up with Changan, CATL / TechNode
SF Holding to list its local delivery service in Hong Kong
Courier giant to list its money-losing local delivery service in Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
NetEase resuscitates plans for Hong Kong IPO
NetEase’s online music business revives plans for $1 billion IPO / WSJ (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China still hooked on coal post-COP26
China doubles down on a slower coal exit after COP26 spat / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China extended its defense of coal’s future after diluting demands for action at the COP26 climate summit, insisting a transition away from the dirtiest fossil fuel must be gradual.”
Global climate fight hinges on China’s $6.5tn green investments challenge / FT (paywall)
“World’s biggest polluter faces ‘Herculean’ task making transformation from coal to renewables.”
Yesterday on SupChina: COP26 agrees on ‘phase-down’ of coal after last-minute deal between U.S., China, EU, and India.
A growing space junk problem
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse / Conversation
“This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, destroyed in 2007 by a Chinese anti-satellite missile test.”
Navigating zero COVID
Finding the best toolkit for containing COVID-19 / Caixin (paywall)
China’s ‘zero COVID’ ambitions hamper economic recovery / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Hong Kong to consider stricter flight crew curbs if necessary / Bloomberg (paywall)
Smuggled lobsters seized at Hong Kong border
Hong Kong customs seize smuggled lobsters amid Australia ban / AP
“Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday that they had seized a total of over 4,000 pounds of live lobsters and sea cucumbers believed to be bound for mainland China, months after Beijing restricted imports of the crustaceans from Australia amid escalating tensions between the two countries.”
Floating river ice
Gallery: Ice floes appear on Songhua River / Caixin (paywall)
“The section of the Songhua River in Harbin, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province has begun to freeze, with temperatures plunging to around -10 C, leading to the formation of ice floes. The floating ice, which appears twice a year, is a special attraction for the city’s residents.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Cyberspace regulator defends approved news republishing list that omitted Caixin
China says update of news-sources list meant to fix ‘chaotic dissemination’ / Reuters
“China’s recent move to update an official list of internet news providers whose content may be reprinted by other sites is aimed at correcting a ‘chaotic dissemination’ of news, a senior cyberspace regulator official said on Tuesday.”
Last month, via the FT: Beijing targets top financial news outlet Caixin in media crackdown.
U.S. Republicans received “stern” warnings from China ahead of Taiwan visit
China urged Republicans to cancel Taiwan visit / Foreign Policy
“Beijing warned U.S. lawmakers the trip would erode the ‘One China’ status quo.”
U.S. beefs up defense measure with added China tech bill
China bill with semiconductor aid to be included in U.S. defense measure / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Senate will add an expansive plan to help the U.S. better compete with China and bolster the U.S semiconductor industry to Congress’s annual defense authorization bill, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, jumpstarting action on legislation that’s been stalled for months.”
U.S. Senate leader will add China tech bill to defense measure / Reuters
New CCP resolution slams “money worship” and “extreme individualism”
China releases 36,000-word document expected to extend Xi’s rule / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese state media on Friday released the full 36,000-word text of a historical resolution passed by leaders last week in Beijing, a document that spans from the ruling party’s turbulent beginnings to Xi’s plan to bolster the country’s stature as a major global power.”
China condemns ‘money worship’, corruption of reform era in key document / Reuters
China sends a long-range bomber to disputed border with India
China sends long-range bomber to border with India / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. veterans celebrate pilots who flew for China in WWII
World War II U.S. veterans recall flying aid to China / AP
“Veterans and officials from China and the United States on Tuesday celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers, American pilots who flew for China in World War II, as a historic example of better relations and cooperation.”
Would an EU-U.S. trade alliance to counter China be as strong as steel?
EU and U.S. face hard road to confront China’s dirty steel / Politico
“Action against China is a cornerstone of a transatlantic trade truce, but the plans are still fuzzy.”
Hong Kong’s jailed dissidents are growing under the NSL
Behind bars, Hong Kong’s democrats remain popular / Economist (paywall)
China wants another Merkel in Germany, issues warnings to EU
China urges Germany’s next leader to build on Merkel’s legacy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s EU envoy says no flexibility on Taiwan, sanctions, trade / Reuters
Italy to investigate China’s secret buy of military drone maker
Italy to make formal complaint over Chinese takeover of military drones firm – sources / Reuters
“Rome opened an inquiry in August into the 2018 sale of a 75% stake in Alpi Aviation, based in northern Italy, to see whether it should have been notified about the transaction under so-called golden power regulations for strategically important assets.”
Navy officer found guilty of buying guns for Chinese businessman
Navy officer guilty of hiding ties to Chinese businessman / AP
“A Florida-based U.S. Navy flight officer has been convicted of buying guns for a Chinese businessman who was later convicted of export crimes.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
No Beijing Olympics dreams for China’s hockey team
Chinese hockey team loses 1st trial game for Olympics in OT / AP
“The players hoping to represent China in men’s hockey at next year’s Beijing Olympics lost to a Russian club in overtime Monday in a game used by international officials to assess the Chinese team’s competitive strength.”
China’s forgotten wine
Can China’s other national drink make a comeback? / Sixth Tone
“For thousands of years, a kind of wine known as ‘huangjiu’ was the default drink of choice for most well-to-do Chinese. Then came the baijiu revolution.”
Recovering lost ships on the Maritime Silk Road
China’s underwater history / Sixth Tone
“The Maritime Silk Road remains relatively obscure. New technologies for identifying and recovering lost ships could help change that.”
A sexist Harry Potter game?
Players decry sexist portrayal of women in ‘Harry Potter’ game / Sixth Tone
“Developers at NetEase Games attributed the sexually suggestive expressions to ‘3D modeling bugs.’”
Young Chinese people don’t want grueling factory jobs
Pocket Science: Few takers for China’s many factory jobs / Sixth Tone
“With the lure of gig work, China’s young are wary of manufacturing jobs, which many believe only entails hard labor and scant growth.”
State newspaper receives backlash for cram school criticism
A state newspaper article belittling China’s celebrity cram school founder backfires / SCMP (paywall)
“A state media article criticizing a new business move by the embattled education firm New Oriental has triggered an online backlash, as netizens came to the defense of its celebrated founder who is scrambling to respond to China’s sweeping ban on private tutoring for children.”
Chinese travel blogger jailed over “disrespectful” post
Chinese travel blogger jailed for 7 months over ‘disrespectful’ photos at soldiers’ cemetery / SCMP (paywall)
“[…] Two of the photos drew widespread criticism online, with many claiming that Li appeared to show no respect for the veterans buried in the cemetery, including a soldier who died in a clash on the Indian border last year.”