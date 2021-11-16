Rec links 11/16/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
A U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics? Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin writes that, according to “several sources familiar with the plans, the White House is expected to announce that neither President Biden nor any other U.S. government officials will attend the Beijing Games.” The decision is reportedly not finalized, but a “formal recommendation has been made to the president and he is expected to approve it before the end of the month.”
China continues to be viewed favorably in African countries, according to the latest survey results of the Afrobarometer research agency, the China-Africa Project reports. Among the 34 countries surveyed, “Two-thirds of respondents told Afrobarometer they feel China’s economic and political influence is either ‘somewhat positive’ or ‘very positive,’ with only 14% viewing Beijing’s engagement as negative.” Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a three-nation tour in Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal, where he will attempt to raise “Washington’s profile as a player in regional and international initiatives to restore peace and promote democracy as it competes with China.”
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is unbothered by real estate contagion risk in China, “geopolitical winds” in the U.S.-China relationship, and, apparently, COVID-19 protocols. In a visit to Hong Kong, Dimon “expressed confidence in mainland China’s economy” and “was exempted from the city’s stringent quarantine measures,” the SCMP reports. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é) brushed off criticism of the quarantine exemption: “After all, it is a very large bank, which has important business in the city.”
Electric vehicle companies line up for Hong Kong IPOs: EV startups Hozon and WM Motor are each eyeing $1 billion Hong Kong IPOs as early as next year, along with Sequoia China-backed Leapmotor, despite oversaturation in the market, Bloomberg reports.
Did Australia’s defense minister vow to defend Taiwan? Peter Dutton made headlines last week when he declared it “inconceivable” that Australia would not join the U.S. in defending Taiwan if China were to use force in the Taiwan Strait. But as freelance journalist Elise Thomas noted, Dutton quickly backtracked by saying that “maybe there are circumstances where we wouldn’t take up that option, [but] I can’t conceive of those circumstances.” One senior Australian official described Dutton’s comments as “an analytical opinion rather than a policy decision.”
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!