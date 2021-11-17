11.17.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman
  • Self-driving unicorn Pony.ai put the brakes on plans to build its own cars alongside developing self-driving technology, a week after several top-level departures from its self-driving truck team.
  • Regulators will restart video game approvals later this month, ending its longest licensing freeze since 2018, and bringing relief to developers increasingly looking to international markets.
  • China has sketched out the next phase of crypto mining crackdown, which will focus on industrial-scale mines and state-owned entities’ involvement.
  • Biopharmaceutical company BeiGene’s IPO on the Shanghai STAR Market was approved by security regulators. It will now set a date for its IPO and file a prospectus.

Big news from earlier this week: China is now the wealthiest country in the world. It accounts for one-third of the global increase in wealth from $156 trillion to $514 trillion between 2000 and 2020.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

