China makes a whitelist to free itself of U.S. tech
China is gearing up to develop homegrown technologies in its most critical sectors, from cloud computing to chips, in an effort to immunize itself from future U.S. technology bans.
- The Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee will approve, set standards, and offer state support for local suppliers of key technologies via a whitelist.
- 1,800 Chinese suppliers of PCs, chips, and networking software have been asked to join the list with 1,160 members already certified as of July 2020.
Key question: What’s driving the government’s thinking? The quasi-government body, set up in 2016, is a direct reaction to U.S. export bans that knee-capped some of China’s largest tech companies such as Huawei last year.
- Companies on the list, which include Huawei, Alibaba’s cloud unit, and the network security firm Qi An Xin, will likely enjoy an expedited approval process for technology.
- Any company that is more than 25% foreign-owned is excluded from the list. Tech companies that are mostly foreign funded also have a high bar, though Alibaba and Tencent seem to be exempted.
The takeaway: The whitelist will be a major tool Beijing uses to select and prioritize local champions over foreign competitors in critical technology sectors like data security.