China makes a whitelist to free itself of U.S. tech

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Matthew Silberman
supchina-am

China is gearing up to develop homegrown technologies in its most critical sectors, from cloud computing to chips, in an effort to immunize itself from future U.S. technology bans.

Key question: What’s driving the government’s thinking? The quasi-government body, set up in 2016, is a direct reaction to U.S. export bans that knee-capped some of China’s largest tech companies such as Huawei last year.

  • Companies on the list, which include Huawei, Alibaba’s cloud unit, and the network security firm Qi An Xin, will likely enjoy an expedited approval process for technology.
  • Any company that is more than 25% foreign-owned is excluded from the list. Tech companies that are mostly foreign funded also have a high bar, though Alibaba and Tencent seem to be exempted.

The takeaway: The whitelist will be a major tool Beijing uses to select and prioritize local champions over foreign competitors in critical technology sectors like data security.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

Suggested for you

education license
Business & Technology

After crackdowns, Beijing to issue licenses to resume after-school tutoring

Matthew Silberman
Manner Coffee, Shanghai
Business & Technology

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Fascist Mickey Mouse, Disney: Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis