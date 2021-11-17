Chinese car companies charge into Africa
You’ve probably never heard of car brands like Haval or Chery, but visit West and southern Africa, and you’ll quickly get accustomed to seeing the Chinese marques.
- In Zimbabwe and Nigeria, brands like Great Wall Motors, BYD, and Geely are launching new SUVs and electric vehicles back-to-back. In South Africa, Haval’s H6 SUV is among the top five best-sellers.
- Not only cars, but buses, scooters, and even tricycles developed by Chinese companies are taking hold in the continent, giving China a first-mover advantage on electric vehicles of all shapes.
The takeaway: If Chinese car brands can take hold in Africa, they can basically succeed anywhere. That’s because Africa’s new car market is uniquely hard to enter:
- Used cars still reign king in Africa, with many coming from Japan — though several African countries now ban the import of cars more than a few years old.
- A lack of domestic production, patchy supply chains, and trade barriers within the continent have frustrated long-established brands, let alone new ones.
Also relevant: China has been Africa’s largest trading partner since it surpassed the United States in 2009, and in the first nine months this year trade was up 38.2% to a record $185.2 billion. It’s also Africa’s fourth-largest investor this year, with two-thirds of investment concentrated in 12 specific countries.