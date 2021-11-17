Chinese car companies charge into Africa

Business & Technology

Matthew Silberman
You’ve probably never heard of car brands like Haval or Chery, but visit West and southern Africa, and you’ll quickly get accustomed to seeing the Chinese marques.

  • In Zimbabwe and Nigeria, brands like Great Wall Motors, BYD, and Geely are launching new SUVs and electric vehicles back-to-back. In South Africa, Haval’s H6 SUV is among the top five best-sellers.
  • Not only cars, but buses, scooters, and even tricycles developed by Chinese companies are taking hold in the continent, giving China a first-mover advantage on electric vehicles of all shapes.

The takeaway: If Chinese car brands can take hold in Africa, they can basically succeed anywhere. That’s because Africa’s new car market is uniquely hard to enter:

  • Used cars still reign king in Africa, with many coming from Japan — though several African countries now ban the import of cars more than a few years old.
  • A lack of domestic production, patchy supply chains, and trade barriers within the continent have frustrated long-established brands, let alone new ones.

Also relevant: China has been Africa’s largest trading partner since it surpassed the United States in 2009, and in the first nine months this year trade was up 38.2% to a record $185.2 billion. It’s also Africa’s fourth-largest investor this year, with two-thirds of investment concentrated in 12 specific countries.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

