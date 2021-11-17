Editor’s note for Tuesday, November 17, 2021
There’s a confrontation brewing between the Women’s Tennis Association and the Communist Party of China. See our top story below for details.
Beijing looks set to relax rules on GMOs, as we predicted in our last Red Paper: “China has proposed an overhaul of regulations governing genetically modified (GM) crops, in a move that is likely to strengthen the nation’s seed industry amid heightened food security concerns,” reports the South China Morning Post.
We’re putting together our red Paper to summarize 2021 and make predictions about 2022 right now. If you have thoughts on what should be in there, please reply to this email and tell me!c
“More than 317,000 Chinese students enrolled in U.S. institutions in 2020/21, and China remains the number one source of international students in the United States,” according to a report cited by the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief