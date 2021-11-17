Links for Tuesday, November 17, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Another move to domestic tech independence
China makes a whitelist to free itself of U.S. tech / SupChina
China is gearing up to develop homegrown technologies in its most critical sectors, from cloud computing to chips, in an effort to immunize itself from future U.S. technology bans:
- The Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee will approve, set standards, and offer state support for local suppliers of key technologies via a whitelist.
- 1,800 Chinese suppliers of PCs, chips, and networking software have been asked to join the list with 1,160 members already certified as of July 2020.
Electric and gas cars in Africa
Chinese car companies charge into Africa / SupChina
You’ve probably never heard of car brands like Haval or Chery, but visit western and southern Africa, and you’ll quickly get accustomed to seeing the Chinese marques.
Additional business and technology links:
Pony.ai hits brakes after staff departures
自动驾驶明星公司小马智行：造车计划停滞，团队调整业务重心 / 36Kr
Self-driving unicorn Pony.ai put the brakes on plans to build its own cars alongside developing self-driving technology, a week after several top-level departures from its self-driving truck team.
Biotech star to list on Shanghai STAR market
BeiGene’s $31 billion Shanghai share sale wins approval / Caixin (paywall)
Biopharmaceutical company BeiGene’s IPO on the Shanghai STAR market was approved by security regulators. It will now set a date for its IPO and file a prospectus.
China fortifies the Great Firewall with more VPN rules
China’s VPN providers face harsher punishment for scaling the Great Firewall under new data regulation / SCMP (paywall)
“The Cyberspace Administration of China drafts detailed new rules prohibiting the provision of tools for accessing censored overseas websites.”
China’s new data laws add strain to global shipping
Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption / Reuters
“Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted.”
Temasek bets on industries that remain in China’s good graces
Temasek seeks emerging tech in China as it halts internet investments / TechCrunch
U.S. Fed orders China’s ICBC to tighten up on risk management
Fed orders China’s ICBC to fix risk-management deficiencies / Bloomberg (paywall)
Will spurned China investors head to Pakistan?
Startup fever is gripping the world’s last big untapped nation / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Meanwhile, China’s tech crackdown has also prompted investors to hunt for new opportunities, with startups from Southeast Asia to India seeing increased interest from venture capital and private equity firms.”
Foreign brands eye China’s middle class
Western brands aim for the sky in Xi Jinping’s China / FT (paywall)
“As multinationals rush to benefit from the president’s drive to enlarge the middle class, pitfalls loom.”
Baidu and Bilibili post quarterly gains despite tech crackdown
Baidu warns of ad revenue slowdown after quarterly results beat / Reuters
Bilibili sees better-than-expected revenue in third quarter, defying Beijing’s crackdown on live streaming and gaming / SCMP (paywall)
Indebted chip giant Tsinghua Unigroup may be saved by Alibaba-led takeover
$8 billion takeover offer could avert one of China’s biggest potential corporate failures / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has emerged as the frontrunner to take over Tsinghua Unigroup Co., a deal that could fetch more than 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) to help keep China’s indebted chip champion afloat.”
See also on SupChina: Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles.
Sinopec completes mass oil refining tech
China’s Sinopec completes successful trial of crude to olefin technology / Reuters
“China’s Sinopec Corp said on Wednesday it completed a successful trial processing crude oil directly into olefin, making the top Asian refiner one of the world’s few companies that have applied the technology at an industrial scale.”
Former Kangmei chairman sentenced to 12 years in jail
Former Kangmei Pharmaceutical chairman sentenced to jail — state media / Reuters
“[Ma Xingtian] was sentenced for manipulating the stock market, violating or failing to disclose important information and offering bribes, Xinhua reported.”
Goldman CEO laments zero COVID as Cathay mulls asking pilots to live outside Hong Kong
Goldman CEO calls China, Hong Kong COVID-19 policies a ‘headwind for global talent’ / WSJ (paywall)
Cathay Pacific looks at asking Hong Kong pilots to live abroad as quarantine bites / FT (paywall)
China buys Brazilian soybeans
China buying more Brazil soy in sign of shifting trade flows / Bloomberg (paywall)
More on the property crisis
One of Asia’s oldest hedge funds buys distressed China debt / Bloomberg (paywall)
“LIM Advisors, one of Asia’s oldest hedge funds, is picking up distressed bonds of Chinese developers as the fallout from China Evergrande Group deepens.”
China to ease developer funding limits in $152 billion market / Bloomberg (paywall)
Evergrande’s fire sale continues as founder Hui Ka-yan disposes of corporate and personal assets to avert defaulting on debt / SCMP (paywall)
For China, Evergrande slump may be harder to shake than COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The troubles of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group are emblematic of a sector that is overbuilt, overleveraged, and now — with sales slowing — struggling to pay its bills.”
British chip maker mulls IPO in London and New York to resolve China questions
Imagination Technologies picks advisers for IPO in London or New York / FT (paywall)
China Duty Free approved for HK IPO
China Duty Free gets HKEX approval for $5 billion share sale / Bloomberg (paywall)
Prudential CEO looks to China with Citic Group joint venture
Prudential CEO seeks to boost investment in China joint venture / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Injured Olympic athlete flown home on cargo plane over Beijing COVID rules
An injured Olympic athlete was flown home on a cargo plane because of COVID rules in Beijing. / NYT (paywall)
“A Polish luge athlete who was injured during a Winter Olympics training event near Beijing was flown out of China on a cargo plane this week after coronavirus restrictions prevented him from taking a commercial flight, according to the head of Poland’s luge association.”
Sichuan-Tibet rail project hits boiling temperatures around Earth’s crust
China’s Sichuan-Tibet rail project at full steam — with fans and ice as machines melt, workers wilt / SCMP (paywall)
“Boiling heat from the Earth’s crust forces engineers to cool things down to continue the most challenging railway construction in history.”
Will China set foot on the Moon by 2030?
Chinese crewed moon landing possible by 2030, says senior space figure / Space News
“Chinese boots on the moon will be ‘entirely possible’ by 2030 according to senior Chinese lunar program designer and engineer Ye Peijian.”
Beijing eases rules on GMOs
China food security: Beijing signals overhaul of GM crop rules in push for seed industry breakthrough / SCMP (paywall)
“China has proposed an overhaul of regulations governing genetically modified (GM) crops, in a move that is likely to strengthen the nation’s seed industry amid heightened food security concerns.”
See SupChina Red Paper prediction from January 2021: “China will legalize and begin to certify genetically modified crops (popularly known as GMOs), and invest heavily in the development of homegrown GMO seeds. This will go along with a government push for hi-tech agriculture.”
Guangdong to offer free HPV vaccines for girls aged 14 and under
Guangdong to offer free HPV vaccines for girls under 14 / Sixth Tone
“Studies suggest the inoculation rate for HPV among girls aged 9 to 14 is less than 1% in China.”
Zero COVID: China mulls post-Olympics reopen, as outbreak slows to single digits
China’s reopening efforts may begin after Winter Olympics, adviser says / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s tough measures beat daily COVID cases back to single digits / Bloomberg (paywall)
China looks to clean up coal use
China to set up $31.4 billion relending facility for cleaner coal use / Reuters
China’s key industries could hit peak coal use by 2024 – govt researcher / Reuters
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
CCP’s historical revisions enshrine Xi Jinping and his accolades
How Xi Jinping is rewriting China’s history to put himself at the center / WSJ (paywall)
“The full-text of a resolution on the Communist Party’s 100-year history portrays the Chinese leader as uniquely suited to continue Mao’s revolutionary project.”
China’s history is revised, to the glory of Xi Jinping / NYT (paywall)
“The Communist Party has anointed him one of its revered leaders, paving the way for an already powerful leader to wield even greater influence.”
Xi doctrine downplays GDP growth as yardstick for China success / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese President Xi Jinping baked his common prosperity drive into one of the most important documents in the Communist Party’s history, giving permanence to a spate of crackdowns that put equality over economic growth.”
China’s VP vows Beijing “will continue to open up”
China can’t develop isolated from the world, Xi’s no. 2 says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Is China warming to Myanmar’s junta?
China warms up to Myanmar’s generals / Foreign Policy
“Months after the coup, Beijing seeks stability — and protections for its investments — above all.”
China, U.S. agree to ease up on journalists, maybe
U.S. and China agree to ease restrictions on journalists / NYT (paywall)
“The deal tones down a diplomatic confrontation that led Beijing to expel some American reporters during the last year of the Trump administration.”
It is still not clear what the agreement actually means: China didn’t promise to welcome back the American journalists they kicked out over the last two years.
China, U.S. to ease restrictions on each other’s journalists / AP
Biden-Xi aftermath: Open to nuclear arms talk, but what else should be on the table?
U.S. and China agree to hold talks on nuclear arsenals / FT (paywall)
“Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have agreed to hold talks aimed at reducing tensions, as U.S. anxiety grows at China’s expanding nuclear arsenal and its recent test of a hypersonic weapon.”
Biden, Xi open to nuclear-arms talks, White House says / WSJ (paywall)
‘Deep distrust’ clouds Xi-Biden agreement on nuclear talks / FT (paywall)
Biden and Xi agree to look at possible arms control talks — Biden adviser / Reuters
U.S.-China trade talks should prioritize opening up China’s internet / Foreign Policy
Easing U.S.-China tensions requires more dialogue / FT (paywall)
By the FT editorial board: “Virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping should be the first of many.”
Biden peddles infrastructure to counter China
Biden sells infrastructure improvements as a way to counter China / NYT (paywall)
“Spending on roads, broadband internet and more will help revitalize U.S. competitiveness against its top economic adversary, the president says.”
Rubio suspends Biden’s ambassador nominee to China
Rubio puts hold on Biden’s ambassador picks for China, Spain / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Nicholas Burns, Biden’s nominee to be ambassador to Beijing, doesn’t understand the threat posed by China’s leaders, Rubio, a Florida Republican, said in a statement on Tuesday.”
U.S. Congress throws a wrench in Senate China tech bill
China bill throws a wrench in Senate’s defense policy push / Politico
Schumer push to add China tech bill to U.S. defense bill faces hurdles / Reuters
House raises roadblocks to quick action on Senate China bill / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Key House lawmakers are raising potential obstacles to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan to force action on his legislation to bolster U.S. competitiveness with China by attaching it to an annual defense policy bill.”
Taiwan war watch: Singapore warns of “miscalculation” as U.S., EU walk a fine line
Singapore PM warns of U.S.-China miscalculation over Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden underscores he wants no change in Taiwan policy / AP
Biden’s Taiwan gaffes risk real-world consequences with China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“When it comes to Taiwan — long seen as the issue most likely to drag the U.S. and China into war — every word matters. And lately President Joe Biden has been flubbing his lines regularly.”
EU shelves Taiwan trade upgrade amid high-wire balancing act on China / SCMP (paywall)
“The European Union has postponed a confidential plan to upgrade its trade ties with Taiwan, in a sign of internal uncertainty over how best to balance ties with Taipei and Beijing.”
U.S., EU, strengthen Asia ties to parry China
U.S. moves to bolster Asia trade ties in bid to counter China’s influence / WSJ (paywall)
U.S., EU, Japan to renew alliance against China trade practices / Bloomberg (paywall)
Japan and U.S. stage first anti-submarine exercise in South China Sea / SCMP (paywall)
Germany is conflicted over its ties with China
Merkel pushes German tech in urging China to make coal power cleaner / Reuters
Germany must reduce its dependence on China – health minister / Reuters
Germany can learn from Japan’s China strategy / Foreign Policy
Australia officials stress trade pact, protect critical tech from China
Australia needs talks with China for trade pact, Tehan says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia aims to protect, promote critical technologies / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Global tennis stars ask: Where is Peng Shuai?
Djokovic, Osaka voice support for missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka expressed shock and concern over the disappearance of Peng Shuai, giving support to the former No. 1 Chinese doubles player who went public with details of a turbulent, decade-long sexual relationship with a retired Communist Party official.”
Earlier on SupChina: Censors go nuclear as tennis player’s MeToo allegations against top official go viral.
The rising price of fatherhood
For Chinese men, starting a family now comes at a price / Sixth Tone
The existence of a “fatherhood premium” has long been recognized in sociological circles. The lesser-known counterpart to the “motherhood penalty,” it says men’s careers, earnings, and well-being generally improve after having children…
That did not seem to track with my experience as a new father in China, however.
Dior is the latest fashion brand to face backlash in China
Dior draws ire in China with photo that ‘smears Asian women’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The photograph, included in the LADY DIOR show, depicts an Asian woman dressed in a traditional costume and holding a Dior bag. It drew ire in an editorial published by the state-owned Beijing Daily on Monday with the headline: ‘Is This the Asian Woman in Dior’s Eyes?’”
迪奥广告被指丑化亚裔女性，网友怒了/ Sina
What does it take to be a “moral model” in China?
Best behaviors: Breaking down China’s ‘moral models’ / Sixth Tone
“Sixth Tone analyzed 483 national-level ‘moral models’ from the past 14 years to learn what — and who — the country deems award-worthy.”
Can China churn out enough good snow for the Olympics?
Winter blues: China laments inability to make good ice, snow equipment / Reuters
“China will be churning out vast amounts of artificial snow to pave ski runs and jump ramps, but there is one thing the country cannot make yet — quality snow equipment.”