Rec links 11/17/2021
Rec links 11/17/2021
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
The U.S. wants to spy on China: NPR reports from a intelligence community conference at Sea Island, Georgia:
One former CIA director, Michael Hayden, joined the Cipher Brief Threat Conference virtually and helped set the tone as he shared the advice he gave to the current CIA director, William Burns.
“First of all, you’ve got to go to China. And then second of all, you’ve got to go go to China. And the third one is, you’ve got to go to China. And he said, ‘OK, I got it,'” Hayden recounted.
Regulators will restart video game approvals later this month, ending the longest licensing freeze since 2018, and bringing relief to developers increasingly looking to international markets.
China’s net worth now leads the world: A new McKinsey report finds that “China accounted for 50% of the growth in net worth, or wealth, from 2000 to 2020, followed by the United States, at 22%.” Property prices drove the trend, as the Chinese real estate market helped buoy the country’s net worth to $120 trillion, while “muted increases in property prices” in the U.S. led to a current national net worth of $90 trillion, per Bloomberg. Financial assets are “not counted in the global wealth calculations because they are effectively offset by liabilities,” Blooomberg notes.
Leopards, pangolins, rhinos, and other endangered species are under threat in Africa as a result of rising local demand for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) products, the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) finds in a new report. EIA Wildlife Campaigner Ceres Kam stated that “while the majority of TCM treatments are plant-based, some pharmaceutical companies continue to source ingredients from threatened animals, aggravating the pressure on the survival of these species…Our very real concern is that such a huge expansion of TCM in Africa, as is happening under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, will have the knock-on effect of drastically increasing demand for treatments containing wildlife and, in turn, cause more species to become threatened or extinct.” See also coverage of the report in Al Jazeera.
Is decoupling over-hyped? “Data show trade balances are not shrinking and foreign investment continues to pour into China,” says Megan Greene in the Financial Times. “Decoupling is everywhere except in reality,” says think tank MacroPolo.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!