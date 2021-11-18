- Renewable energy giant JA Solar Technology will spend $1.6 billion to build wind and solar power stations in the northeast, on the momentum of China’s renewed commitment to clean energy after COP26.
- In the first three days since the Beijing Stock Exchange opened, 295,000 new accounts were started. The number of investors on the board now total up to 4.3 million.
- Alibaba appears to be the frontrunner in an $8 billion takeover of Tsinghua Unigroup. Once key to China’s semiconductor ambitions, debt-ridden Unigroup could become an asset to Alibaba as it expands into chipmaking.
- China’s new data protection law may worsen holiday shipping delays because domestic shippers are refusing to provide data that foreign firms use to predict congestion and improve the flow of shipping traffic.