Dior promo accused of “smearing Asian women”

European luxury brands have seized China’s post-pandemic boom to open boutiques, pop-ups, and even a grocery store. But they can’t seem to avoid offending consumers in their largest market:

  • Dior is the latest brand under fire after posting a photo of an Asian woman with dark eyes and a traditional outfit, giving the camera a foreboding look while holding a Dior bag.
  • The photo, taken by prominent Chinese photographer Chén Màn 陈漫, was accused by some publications and citizens of feeding into negative Western stereotypes.

The context: Dior is far from the first to run into trouble in China. Just one example: Dolce & Gabbana’s products still aren’t on major ecommerce platforms after a controversial video in 2018.

  • There’s reportedly been no serious talk of a boycott, which is a huge relief to Dior: H&M’s revenue fell at least 40% last quarter after it criticized forced labor in Xinjiang.
  • China’s luxury goods market has boomed since COVID began, growing 48% last year, with Dior parent LVMH well-positioned to take advantage of that growth, barring a popular backlash.

Key question: Is Dior in the clear, or could this still turn into a boycott? Some internet users are offended, but others praised the photo for complicating Chinese beauty standards of fair skin and large eyes.

