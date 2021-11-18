Rec links 11/18/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Grace Meng, who has been stranded in France since 2018 since her husband, Mèng Hóngweǐ 孟宏伟, was disappeared and purged for alleged corruption, has again spoken out and now shown her face in an Associated Press interview. Meng Hongwei had been the first Chinese national to head Interpol, the international criminal police organization, but he was detained by his own government in October 2018. Interpol was given no notice of Beijing’s arrest, yet the organization did not publicly object. Grace Meng, who has lived in France with her twin boys under round-the-clock French police protection since the incident, is still furious at Interpol: “Can a police organization turn a blind eye to a typical criminal offense like this?”
Angela Merkel has some China regrets: In an interview with Reuters, the longtime German chancellor said, “Maybe initially we were rather too naive in our approach to some cooperation partnerships…These days we look more closely, and rightly so.” However, she cautioned that she opposes “total decoupling” from China, saying it “wouldn’t be right in my view, it would be damaging for us.” Merkel is expected to leave office as soon as a new coalition government is formed following the country’s September elections.
Another chip asset for Alibaba? Alibaba appears to be the frontrunner in an $8 billion takeover of Tsinghua Unigroup. Once key to China’s semiconductor ambitions, debt-ridden Unigroup could become an asset to Alibaba as it expands into chip making, Bloomberg reports.
Is China’s new data law compounding supply chain problems? Since the November 1 implementation of China’s Personal Information Protection Law, “some domestic providers in China have stopped giving information to foreign companies,” creating gaps in “information on cargo volumes” and other data that help optimize shipping routes, Reuters reports.
“Tattoo removals are becoming a common choice for a generation that has rejected centuries-old prejudices against body art — only to realize the rest of the country doesn’t plan to follow their lead,” Sixth Tone reports. Though tattoos have flourished in Chinese cities, many millennial Chinese find that they are later pressured to remove their body art by family, romantic partners before marriage, or their place of employment.
