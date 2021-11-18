Startup mixing skin care with beverages grabs investor attention

Chang Che
Meiji Yinpin 美肌饮品 (literally, “Cosmetic Beverage”), a beverage and beauty brand that offers tea-based drinks, just received 10 million yuan ($1.5 million) from Plum Blossom Venture Capital, per 36Kr.

  • Meiji Yinpin’s beverages offer health and cosmetic benefits to women, the company claims.
  • Founded in 2020, the brand has 10 directly operated and franchised stores in five cities including Guangdong, Hong Kong and the Macau Bay Area.

The context: Cosmetic retail sales made up a $50 billion market in China last year. The food and beverage market, in turn, makes up to $25 billion.

  • Meiji Yinpin will debut four new products this year, priced around 8-10 yuan ($1.25-1.57).
  • Flavors include Hyaluronic Acid Jasmine Fruit Water, Jasmine Collagen Coconut Milk, and Peach Collagen Coconut Milk.

The takeaway: In the past few years, a market has grown for basic hygiene, skin care, nutrition, and dietary management. The mix of cosmetics with food may be a new growth area in the food and beverage sector.

