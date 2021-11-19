11.19.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman
  • Tencent led a $48 million funding round for South African startup Ozow, which aims to make financial services more widely accessible to underbanked South Africans.
  • Wealthy Chinese citizens have a new way to invest in crypto, despite the practice being banned across the mainland. Huobi’s asset management subsidiary just set up four new crypto funds for high-net-worth investors.
  • The Biden administration is likely to remove some punitive tariffs on China, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton predicted in an interview with Bloomberg.
  • China’s Baidu will dispatch its driverless taxi service to 100 cities by 2030, CEO Robin Lǐ Yànhóng 李彦宏 announced.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

