11.19.21 What else we’re reading
- Tencent led a $48 million funding round for South African startup Ozow, which aims to make financial services more widely accessible to underbanked South Africans.
- Wealthy Chinese citizens have a new way to invest in crypto, despite the practice being banned across the mainland. Huobi’s asset management subsidiary just set up four new crypto funds for high-net-worth investors.
- The Biden administration is likely to remove some punitive tariffs on China, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton predicted in an interview with Bloomberg.
- China’s Baidu will dispatch its driverless taxi service to 100 cities by 2030, CEO Robin Lǐ Yànhóng 李彦宏 announced.