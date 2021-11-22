11.22.21 What else we’re reading

Chang Che
  • Five Chinese nationals were kidnapped in the Congo by gunmen who attacked a mining company on Sunday, according to the Chinese embassy.
  • Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu are the target of another round of antitrust fines on Saturday totaling 21.5 million yuan ($3.4 million).
  • More than 3.3 million NEVs could be sold in China this year, according to Wáng Chuánfú 王传福, the founding chairman of BYD.
  • Evergrande’s electric vehicle startup plans to mass produce its first model using $347 million worth of stock sales. Shares jumped 11% after the announcement.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

education license
Business & Technology

After crackdowns, Beijing to issue licenses to resume after-school tutoring

Matthew Silberman
Manner Coffee, Shanghai
Business & Technology

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Fascist Mickey Mouse, Disney: Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis