11.22.21 What else we’re reading
- Five Chinese nationals were kidnapped in the Congo by gunmen who attacked a mining company on Sunday, according to the Chinese embassy.
- Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu are the target of another round of antitrust fines on Saturday totaling 21.5 million yuan ($3.4 million).
- More than 3.3 million NEVs could be sold in China this year, according to Wáng Chuánfú 王传福, the founding chairman of BYD.
- Evergrande’s electric vehicle startup plans to mass produce its first model using $347 million worth of stock sales. Shares jumped 11% after the announcement.