Links for Monday, November 22, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Cash flow problems at popular hotpot chain
The downsizing of Haidilao, a much-adored Chinese hot pot brand / SupChina
By the end of the year, the hotpot chain will shut down 300 stores, amounting to a fifth of its business, a major setback for a company that had been at the forefront of the trend in Chinese consumer brands.
Do customers deserve a slice of personal data profits?
Next up on “common prosperity”: a data tax? / SupChina
Party leaders are mulling over the prospect of a data tax on big tech companies that profit from personal data, adding to the mounting list of regulations bundled under Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive.
Additional business and technology links:
Risky mining in the Congo: Five Chinese nationals kidnapped
Five Chinese nationals kidnapped in the Congo / Caixin (paywall)
Five Chinese nationals were kidnapped in the Congo by gunmen who attacked a mining company on Sunday, according to the Chinese embassy.
Evergrande Auto fundraises to finally produce a vehicle
Shares of Evergrande’s electric car unit jump 11% on fundraising plan / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande’s electric vehicle startup plans to mass-produce its first model using $347 million worth of stock sales. Shares jumped 11% after the announcement.
Tencent scraps content creator project after industry backlash
Tencent ends content creator incentive project after wide backlash / TechNode
“Tencent’s open content platform said in a Thursday statement that it has terminated its content creator incentive program ‘Project Dawn,’ which aimed to lure original content creators with monetary rewards for their work.”
“Several creators on the Chinese video platform Bilibili began to voice their discontent last week, claiming Tencent tricked them into joining the program, which failed to deliver its promises.”
China board bosses flee big fines
A $391 million fine has China’s board members quitting en masse / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s independent directors are quitting once coveted seats on the boards of listed companies, spooked by fines levied on five directors of Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co. that totaled hundreds of millions of dollars.”
ByteDance launches TikTok sellers app, Pakistan lifts TikTok ban
ByteDance eyes e-commerce expansion with app that makes it easier for sellers to manage TikTok stores / SCMP (paywall)
Pakistan again lifts ban, fourth so far, on China’s TikTok / AP
China eyes new markets in Africa
A Chinese province seeks to make inroads in the Kenyan market / China-Africa Project
The northern Chinese province of Shandong “is hoping to open new markets in Africa for local companies that specialize in transportation, chemical products, construction equipment, and medical technology among other sectors.”
A scramble to relocate China’s banned crypto gear
China’s exiled crypto machines fuel global mining boom / FT (paywall)
“China’s ban on cryptocurrency mining in May triggered an exodus of miners and a global race to relocate millions of the clunky, power intensive machines they use to solve complex puzzles and earn bitcoin.”
To couple or decouple: Will firms favor security at home over overseas glamor?
Wall Street and the Chinese military industrial complex / FT (paywall)
“Most U.S. companies doing business with Chinese firms are being influenced in some way by the Communist party.”
JD.com, NetEase to get Hong Kong liquidity boost from MSCI shift / Bloomberg (paywall)
Key U.S. commission heralds coming capital wars / FT (paywall)
By Rana Foroohar: “Finance may be the next frontier for decoupling from China, with new limits on business between the two countries.”
Foreign firms struggle to find their place in China
Roblox’s China ambitions risk falling flat / FT (paywall)
“Partnership with Tencent has yet to pay off for [the] online gaming company that faces regulatory barriers and tough competition.”
Marriott’s broken China / WSJ (paywall)
By the WSJ editorial board: “The hotel apologizes for refusing to host a [Uyghur] conference.”
EVs: New Tesla model to arrive in China in March, faces Xpeng and BYD competition
Tesla’s Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China around March / Reuters
Elon Musk says Tesla’s Model S Plaid to launch in China next year / WSJ (paywall)
EV upstart Xpeng is expanding beyond China / TechCrunch
Buffett-backed BYD shows how unloved hybrids can help beat Tesla / Bloomberg (paywall)
More property woes
China cities ease land bidding rules as property stress spreads / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese developer Yango agrees to a bond swap with investors / WSJ (paywall)
China property moguls use billions of their own cash on rescues / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s central bank signals easing as economic risks mount / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong developer mulls subsidized flats to ease homes crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
CATL hits China’s second-biggest stock
EV battery giant CATL becomes China’s second-biggest stock / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huawei sells used tech stuff
Huawei starts to sell used smartphones, license handset designs amid its struggle with U.S. trade sanctions / SCMP (paywall)
Finland and China ease air travel restrictions, look to boost routes
Finnish Airlines given freedom to choose destinations in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Greenland revokes iron ore license for Chinese mining company
Greenland strips Chinese mining firm of license to iron ore deposit / Reuters
JP Morgan hands out cash to HK bankers for tough quarantine
JPMorgan to reimburse $5,000 to HK bankers for quarantine / Bloomberg (paywall)
Huarong gets a temporary HKEX waiver, but trading suspension still holds
China Huarong gets temporary HKEX waiver over listing rules / Bloomberg (paywall)
China opens up mainland shipping, lets foreign firms use ports
Pilot program will open mainland shipping to foreign-flagged vessels / Caixin (paywall)
Sales and deals
China Oceanwide’s retail investors look to Blackstone deal for hope / FT (paywall)
Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare weighing $1 billion sale of China hospitals / Bloomberg (paywall)
FountainVest to buy Papa John’s Pizza China franchisee from EQT / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s secretive body on science and tech
China’s top science and technology advisory commission emerges from the dark as Beijing charts future economic course / SCMP (paywall)
The existence of China’s secretive National Science and Technology Advisory Commission was confirmed via a report at a political meeting chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping on Thursday, according to Xinhua. This is the first time its existence has been acknowledged by officials.
A city heated by nuclear power
Chinese city heated by nuclear power pushes China’s green ambitions / Sixth Tone
“Haiyang is being touted as the country’s first ‘zero carbon’ city.”
China hits record-low birth rates, looks to boost elderly care
China population: ‘dire reality’ of crisis underlined as coronavirus blamed for tumbling 2020 births / SCMP (paywall)
China’s birth rate lowest in 43 years, official data shows / Sixth Tone
Aging China outlines plan to improve elderly care services / Reuters
Bullet trains with wings?
Chinese scientists want to add wings to bullet trains to make them even faster / SCMP (paywall)
“Study finds that five pairs of wings on each carriage would generate lift, reducing the weight and taking the top speed to 450km/h.”
Tanzania arrests Chinese farmer for illegally pumping water from local rivers
Tanzanian authorities arrest Chinese farmer for illegally pumping millions of liters of water from local rivers / China-Africa Project
“A Chinese large-scale farmer was arrested by local authorities in the small village of Kidogozelo in eastern Tanzania for using a high-capacity pump to draw water from the Ruvu river to irrigate his vegetable farm.”
Zoo managers get jail sentences for covering up an escaped leopard
Six sentenced to jail over zoo leopard escape cover-up / Caixin (paywall)
“A local court in eastern China’s Hangzhou found the zoo’s general manager, Zhang Dequan, had colluded with two other managers to cover up the incident, dispatching staff to find the big cats themselves in order to avoid repercussions.”
COVID-19 update: More evidence points to animal origins, U.K. recognizes China shots, mainland experts head to Hong Kong
New reconstruction points to animal origins for COVID-19 / WSJ (paywall)
COVID shots from China and India recognized by U.K. for visitors / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese experts arrive in Hong Kong to review COVID measures / Bloomberg (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China downgrades ties with Lithuania over Taiwan controversy
China downgrades diplomatic relations with Lithuania over Taiwan ties / FT (paywall)
“Beijing says Baltic state’s decision to deepen links with Taipei challenges ‘one China’ policy.”
China reduces ties with Lithuania in Taiwan spat / AP
China downgrades Lithuania ties in anger at new Taiwan office / Bloomberg (paywall)
China warns Lithuania to keep away from ‘great power’ rivalry in Taiwanese office row / SCMP (paywall)
U.S. mulls partial boycott of Beijing Olympics as Peng Shuai pressure mounts
U.S. is ‘considering’ diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics, Biden says / NYT (paywall)
“A boycott would mean that government officials would not attend the Winter Games in February, though it would not prevent U.S. athletes from competing.”
Biden says U.S. is considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / WSJ (paywall)
Biden considers diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics / FT (paywall)
Cruz urges diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in China / Politico
China advances its hypersonic missiles
China is expanding its effort to launch weapons from hypersonic missiles / WSJ (paywall)
“A new wind tunnel is intended to further develop the technology, which pushes the bounds of physics.”
Advanced maneuver in China hypersonic missile test shows new military capability / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese hypersonic weapon fired a missile over South China Sea / FT (paywall)
U.S. ‘not as advanced’ as China and Russia on hypersonic tech, Space Force general warns / Politico
“While the Pentagon has pushed the development of new hypersonic missiles, the Army isn’t slated to field its first missile until 2024.”
Why China wants more and better nukes / Foreign Affairs
Has China peaked?
The Chinese Communist Party still thinks it owns the future / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“Outsiders might see a peaking power, but China’s leaders don’t.”
More on Taiwan tensions and U.S. “strategic ambiguity”
Pentagon quietly puts more troops in Taiwan / Foreign Policy
“Deeper U.S. engagement comes as the wisdom of strategic ambiguity is increasingly questioned.”
Kissinger doesn’t see China invasion of Taiwan in next decade / Bloomberg (paywall)
How the U.S. and China can step back from the ‘precipice’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Joe Biden should come out and say it: America will help defend Taiwan / WSJ (paywall)
By Roger F. Wicker: “‘Strategic ambiguity’ is no longer serving U.S. interests, as China becomes more belligerent toward the island democracy.”
Biden thinks he can have it both ways on China. He’s wrong. / NYT (paywall)
By Peter Beinart: “And for all the recent talk of better relations between Washington and Beijing, the Biden administration is still not prioritizing cooperation — although it is only through far deeper cooperation that the United States can address what menaces Americans most.”
Concerns rise over a Chinese tire factory in Serbia
Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help / AP
The project’s aim is to build the first Chinese car tire factory in Europe. However, the project has already faced criticism over environmental concerns, and has now “caught the attention of human rights groups in Serbia, which have warned that the workers could be victims of human trafficking or even slavery.”
Grace Meng warns candidate for Interpol seat of political risk
Wife of jailed ex-Interpol chief says friend risks same fate / AP
“The wife of the former Interpol president who disappeared in Beijing in 2018 and was imprisoned says she fears that a similar fate could await China’s latest candidate for a role with the international police body.”
China seeks better relations with S.E. Asia amidst maritime dispute with Philippines
Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia / AP
China elevates ties with ASEAN in boost to backyard stability / Caixin (paywall)
China to prioritise Southeast Asia with upgraded relations, development aid / SCMP (paywall)
Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade / AP
EU sides with Philippines over South China Sea water cannon incident / SCMP (paywall)
Top U.S. admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum / AP
India says China ties deteriorated over actions with “no credible explanation”
China and India agree to keep working to resolve border dispute / SCMP (paywall)
China’s actions have ‘no credible explanation,’ India says / Bloomberg (paywall)
South Korea scrambles fighter jets off its eastern coast
Seoul says Russian, Chinese warplanes enter air buffer zone / AP
Japan’s FM says China counterpart invited him to visit
Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi says Wang Yi invited him to China / Bloomberg (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese, Congolese officials jailed over prostitutes in DR Congo
Two Chinese men jailed for procuring prostitutes in DR Congo / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Two Chinese nationals and a Congolese official were sentenced to 10 years in prison over the procurement of Chinese women as prostitutes in the Democratic Republic of Congo, their lawyer said on Saturday.”
In a man’s world, a female astronomer reaches for the stars
Through the glass ceiling, and beyond / Sixth Tone
“When astronomer Ye Shuhua fought for a men-only job in 1951, it turned out to be the first of many barriers she broke through.”
Leader of popular pirated film site gets 3.5 years in prison
Leader of Chinese film subtitling ring gets 3.5-year sentence / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Can Chinese animation be more than just another pretty face?
Is there a future for the ‘Chinese school of animation’? / Sixth Tone
“Chinese animation is often hailed for its integration of traditional aesthetic and themes, but is the aesthetic all it has to offer?”
Rural home makeover gets backlash on Weibo
A home makeover TV show sparks debate on architectural aesthetics / Sixth Tone
“Audiences are unhappy with an emerging architectural style intended to preserve the rustic style of the countryside.”
Xiaohongshu bends to common prosperity
Chinese social platform bans users from flaunting wealthy lifestyle / Sixth Tone
“Xiaohongshu said it has flagged thousands of wealth-bragging posts and improved algorithms to detect such content.”