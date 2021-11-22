Next up on “common prosperity”: a data tax?

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Chang Che
supchina-am

Party leaders are mulling the prospect of a data tax on big tech companies which profit from personal data, adding to the mounting list of regulations bundled under Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive.

  • At the now infamous Bund Financial Summit in October, the mayor of Chongqing argued that big tech platforms should return “20% to 30% of revenue generated by transactions” to owners of the data.
  • The venue was highly symbolic: it was the conference that Jack Ma had spoken at last year. His attack on China’s financial establishment may have been the trigger for the procession of events that are now referred to as the “common prosperity” drive.

The context: The idea that personal data should be a property right is one that was popularized in the United States by 2020 presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

  • Yet unlike the United States, China’s local governments are converting their objections into legal action.
  • In September, Shanghai released a draft ordinance which demanded “individuals, as well as corporations, have the right to benefit from the revenues generated by data transactions.”

Also related: The tech humanist Tristan Harris, known for his searing criticisms of big tech in the Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, at the end of October commending China’s regulations against algorithms.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

education license
Business & Technology

After crackdowns, Beijing to issue licenses to resume after-school tutoring

Matthew Silberman
Manner Coffee, Shanghai
Business & Technology

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Fascist Mickey Mouse, Disney: Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis