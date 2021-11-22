Rec links 11/22/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
More than one in three cars sold next year in China could be electric or another type of new energy vehicle (NEV), according to Wáng Chuánfú 王传福, the founding chairman of BYD. Some 3.3 million NEVs could be sold in China this year, Wang said, adding that the market penetration of NEVs in China is rising faster than in other markets — more than tripling from 6% to 20% so far this year, and potentially topping 35% next year.
U.S.-China arms talks could be held at a high level, Bloomberg reports, as during the virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, Xi “agreed to support such discussions between the U.S. military and top officials from the People’s Liberation Army, including the vice chairman of the country’s powerful Central Military Commission.” This would be an upgrade from a “Track II dialogue, among nongovernment defense analysts and academics,” which is what one Chinese source suggested to the Wall Street Journal, and potentially even a step up from semiofficial talks between 2004 and 2009.
See on SupChina last week: Biden-Xi meeting aftermath: A prisoner swap, and a search for ‘strategic stability’.
Did Biden’s son help China secure supplies of cobalt? Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, was “part owner of a venture involved in the $3.8 billion purchase by a Chinese conglomerate of one of the world’s largest cobalt deposits” in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the New York Times reports. A separate NYT story describes a bare-knuckled great power contest between the U.S. and China over the Congo’s cobalt resources, and “a hidden history of the cobalt acquisitions in which the United States essentially surrendered the resources to China, failing to safeguard decades of diplomatic and financial investments in Congo.”
Just another day in antitrust enforcement: “Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu are the target of another round of antitrust fines on Saturday [November 20] totaling 21.5 million yuan ($3.4 million),” per Bloomberg via Caixin. Other big names in China tech such as JD.com, ByteDance, and Meituan were also “fined 500,000 yuan ($78,000) for each violation” of antitrust law, TechNode reports. Caixin notes that the “first salvo since the appointment of Gān Lín 甘霖 as the head of the country’s anti-monopoly bureau” was met mostly with a shrug by markets.
Did China punish a Taiwanese firm for political infractions? Far Eastern Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests, was fined 36.5 million yuan ($5.72 million) by Chinese law enforcement agencies “for a series of problems, from tax to fire safety,” Reuters reports. But one of the group’s listed units “said its textile operations in China had been inspected by law enforcement in the second quarter” with no such problems being flagged. The law enforcement action came two weeks after Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office pledged to hold pro-Taiwanese-independence individuals and companies criminally liable and prevent them from being “allowed to profit from the mainland.”
