The downsizing of Haidilao, a much-adored Chinese hot pot brand

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Chang Che
supchina-am

Haidilao, a popular Chinese hotpot chain that embarked on a major global expansion beginning in 2018, has announced a major down-sizing due to cash flow problems.

  • By the end of the year, the hot pot chain will shut down 300 stores, amounting to a fifth of its business, a major setback for a company that had been at the forefront of the trend in Chinese consumer brands.
  • The pandemic reduced the average table turnover rate of Haidilao stores by 8.8%. Declining revenues could not keep up with the climbing costs of continued expansion.
  • In addition to the pandemic, the Sichuan-based chain blamed the geographic placement of its stores, management problems, and a lack of talent, for its decision.

The context: Haidilao’s fall is as spectacular as its initial period of growth. In 2018, Haidilao raised nearly $1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering. That led to a burst of expansion with 544 stores opened in 2020 alone.

  • Last April, Haidilao hiked its prices due to supply chain complications caused by the pandemic.
  • Customers were not happy: the resistance on social media was so fierce that the company had to roll back their prices a week later and apologize to its customers.

The takeaway: China’s consumer brands are known for cash-intensive expansion. But structural problems — supply chain issues, geopolitics, and lingering pandemic effects — can ruin ambitious plans.

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

education license
Business & Technology

After crackdowns, Beijing to issue licenses to resume after-school tutoring

Matthew Silberman
Manner Coffee, Shanghai
Business & Technology

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Fascist Mickey Mouse, Disney: Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis