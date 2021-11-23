11.23.21 What else we’re reading
- Board members at listed Chinese companies are quitting in droves in an apparent panic after five directors of a pharmaceutical company were fined millions for falsifying financial records.
- Tencent is ending an incentive program to attract content creators to its video platform from competitors like Bilibili and Kuaishou after accusations the company lured them in with false promises.
- British companies are canceling projects in China because new data laws have made compliance too difficult, the British Chamber of Commerce said today.
- “Extravagant displays of wealth” and “vulgar activities for the sake of seeking attention” by celebrities will now be regulated more harshly, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced.