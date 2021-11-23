11.23.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman
  • Board members at listed Chinese companies are quitting in droves in an apparent panic after five directors of a pharmaceutical company were fined millions for falsifying financial records.
  • Tencent is ending an incentive program to attract content creators to its video platform from competitors like Bilibili and Kuaishou after accusations the company lured them in with false promises.
  • British companies are canceling projects in China because new data laws have made compliance too difficult, the British Chamber of Commerce said today.
  • “Extravagant displays of wealth” and “vulgar activities for the sake of seeking attention” by celebrities will now be regulated more harshly, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced.

Matthew Silberman is Contributor, SupChina A.M. and Manager, Business and Technology Research at SupChina. Previously, he studied Chinese as a Blakemore Freeman fellow at the International Chinese Language Program in Taiwan. He has also been a speechwriter at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., a researcher for Evan Osnos, and an editor at the Korea JoongAng Daily in Seoul, South Korea. Read more

