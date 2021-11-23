Antitrust watchdog fines tech a fresh $3.4 million

Business & Technology

Matthew Silberman
Think of any major Chinese tech company, and there’s a high chance they were burned in the latest round of punishments (in Chinese) by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR):

The context: The latest round of fines represents the culmination of the SAMR’s rapid growth in stature and power ever since it was born from a 2018 merger of three antitrust enforcers. Last month, after Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 elevated the importance of trust busting (in Chinese), the agency has been on a hiring binge:

The takeaway: None of the latest penalties come close to the record 18.2 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) fine Alibaba received in April, or even Meituan’s $527 million fine last month. But they demonstrate the SAMR’s growing confidence. More fines are all but guaranteed.

