Links for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Another major company responds to overwork backlash
Gree Electric cancels overtime, shortens work week / SupChina
The world’s largest manufacturer of air conditioners, led by “iron lady” CEO Dǒng Míngzhū 董明珠, who is famous for her work ethic, announced yesterday it would ban overtime work and implement a regular five-day work week.
When you realize what fiduciary duty means
China directors quit as company board members after Kangmei fines / Bloomberg (paywall)
Board members at listed Chinese companies are quitting in droves in an apparent panic after five directors of a pharmaceutical company were fined millions for falsifying financial records.
Tencent cuts subsidy program for content creators
Tencent ends content creator incentive project after backlash / TechNode
Tencent is ending an incentive program to attract content creators to its video platform from competitors like Bilibili and Kuaishou after accusations the company lured them in with false promises.
British companies complain of data law compliance costs
British Chamber of Commerce warns China’s data policies could slow innovation / Reuters
British companies are canceling projects in China because new data laws have made compliance too difficult, the British Chamber of Commerce said today.
U.S., China, and others tap oil reserves to temper inflation
Biden to release U.S. oil reserves in challenge to OPEC+ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The U.S. will release 50 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserves in concert with China, Japan, India, South Korea and the U.K. — an unprecedented, coordinated attempt by the world’s largest oil consumers to tame prices that could prompt a backlash by OPEC+.”
U.S. to release 50m barrels of oil from reserves / FT (paywall)
U.S. challenges OPEC+ with coordinated release of oil from reserves / Reuters
Biden to open taps on oil reserves to tamp down gasoline prices / Politico
U.S., China and others to tap oil reserves to rein in inflation / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Will China create a separate metaverse?
Youth coding platform Box.Game raises $5 million to tap metaverse trend / TechNode
“Box.Game, a China-based coding platform for youth, has closed a $5 million angel round to help build a 3D virtual world for young users to create, play, socialize.”
U.S.-based Roblox, Epic Games’ setbacks in China point to a splintered metaverse / SCMP (paywall)
“The recent stumbles of American video game makers Roblox and Epic Games in mainland China suggest that the country is headed towards a future where its metaverse — touted by enthusiasts as the next evolution of the internet — could be closed to foreign companies.”
Learn more on China’s metaverse from Caixin-Sinica here: China and the metaverse.
China pulls back on U.S. trade deal targets
China slows its progress on U.S. trade deal purchases amid talks / Bloomberg (paywall)
Should a Hong Kong broker who procured millions of African web addresses make reparations?
Africa internet riches plundered, contested by China broker / AP
“Millions of internet addresses assigned to Africa have been waylaid, some fraudulently, including through insider machinations linked to a former top employee of the nonprofit that assigns the continent’s addresses. Instead of serving Africa’s internet development, many have benefited spammers and scammers, while others satiate Chinese appetites for pornography and gambling.”
Anti-graft watchdogs sniff out senior executive
Fund exec linked to China’s chip self-sufficiency drive probed for graft / Caixin (paywall)
“A senior executive linked to China’s state-backed semiconductor drive is being probed by the nation’s top graft-buster for alleged corruption.”
Baidu, Citic Bank hit with antitrust fines
Baidu and state-owned Citic Bank fined combined 1 million yuan for antitrust violations / Caixin (paywall)
“Almost five years after getting the banking regulator’s approval to set up an online bank with Baidu Inc., China Citic Bank Corp. Ltd. was fined for not notifying antimonopoly regulators of the State Council, China’s cabinet, before establishing the joint venture.”
China tightens up on hedge funds, beefs up support for small businesses
China slows quant hedge fund approvals as trades scrutinized / Bloomberg (paywall)
China ramps up aid to small firms hurt by economy’s slump / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to improve policy support for SMEs / CGTN
NetEase music unit slims down HK IPO
NetEase music unit launches scaled-back, $452 million Hong Kong IPO / WSJ (paywall)
NetEase music unit seeks $450 million in slimmed-down Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
China’s NetEase restarts Hong Kong IPO for music streaming unit / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SenseTime set for HK IPO, skirts cybersecurity review
China’s AI giant SenseTime readies Hong Kong IPO / TechCrunch
China’s biggest AI firm says it won’t face cybersecurity review before Hong Kong IPO / Caixin (paywall)
China offers carrots for greener projects
Chinese stimulus goes green / WSJ (paywall)
“The contours of China’s countercyclical policy are starting to become clear — and include significantly more financial firepower for clean power and efficiency.”
Property crisis: China’s trust firms retreat, one investor makes millions, and more
In depth: Burned by developers, China’s trust industry pulls back from property / Caixin (paywall)
One investor makes a quick $582 million in Evergrande fire sale / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The buyer of China Evergrande Group’s stake in HengTen Networks Group Ltd. is sitting on a paper profit of $582 million after the shares surged in the wake of the sale.”
China eases pressure on property sector but reform remains priority / FT (paywall)
Will the world see a return in Chinese tourists this year?
China outbound tourism set to jump more than 25% this year — state media / Reuters
GBA Wealth Connect trial run gets high traffic
Greater Bay Area Wealth Connect trial sees over $31 million in transactions / Caixin (paywall)
Binance licks crypto ban wounds, seeks foreign investors
Binance in talks with sovereign wealth funds as it seeks investments / FT (paywall)
Kuaishou climbs, Xpeng and Xiaomi wilt
Kuaishou defies China crackdown as revenue climbs 33% / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese EV maker Xpeng pushed to deeper losses as expenses rise / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xiaomi’s growth withers after chip shortages, rivals hurt sales / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Xiaomi says chip crunch curbing smartphone shipments / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Singapore’s Mapletree Logistics buys assets across Asia
Mapletree Logistics to buy $1 billion of assets across Asia / Bloomberg (paywall)
Efforts to secure food as La Niña looms
China calls for efforts to secure food supply as La Nina emerges / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China issued a plan to ensure stable food production and supply this winter as the occurrence of La Nina threatens to bring extreme weather events.”
China builds “sponge cities”
To prevent floods, China is building “sponge cities” / Economist
“After decades of ill-planned growth, urban areas are being retrofitted to prevent disasters.”
Ancient X-rated worms
Ancient Chinese ‘penis worms’ may have been the first to use their shells to avoid predators / SCMP (paywall)
“Scientists found 500-million-year-old fossils in southern China that suggest these sea worms used shells like hermit crabs. If proven true, it would fundamentally alter our conception of the most vibrant evolutionary period in Earth’s history.”
A neolithic structure unearthed in Shanxi
Discovery of 5,500-year-old structure in central China offers insights into ancient ‘painted-pottery culture’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Archaeologists in central China announced last week the discovery of a 5,500-year-old structure that they believe was used by a neolithic culture at the forefront of ancient Chinese pottery.”
COVID-19 updates
Chinese doctors raise questions over Beijing’s COVID contact tracing policy / FT (paywall)
“[The] claim that strategy risks stoking public panic marks rare criticism of Communist government.”
Hong Kong-China border won’t reopen before Dec. 19, Lam says / Bloomberg (paywall)
China is more dedicated than ever to COVID zero as it battles Delta / Bloomberg (paywall)
Meteorites disguised as pyrite seized at Shenzhen border
Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite / Reuters
More on Peng Shuai
Will Olympics sponsors face blowback over Peng Shuai? / NYT (paywall)
“Dismay over Olympics organizers’ assertion that the Chinese tennis star is safe and well may put pressure on the games’ corporate partners.”
Why China can’t bury Peng Shuai and its #MeToo scandal / NYT (paywall)
Li Yuan writes: “Accustomed to forcing messages on audiences at home and abroad, its propaganda machine hasn’t learned how to craft a narrative that stands up to scrutiny.”
Searching for Peng Shuai / China Media Project
Analysis: In Peng case, a glimpse into the machinery of Beijing’s control / Reuters
Chinese leaders called to account in outcry over tennis star Peng Shuai / WSJ (paywall)
China demands people stop ‘malicious hype’ of Peng Shuai’s case / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has called on people to stop ‘hyping’ the case of tennis star Peng Shuai, whose disappearance after alleging an affair with a top Communist Party official caused international outcry.”
Putin accepts invite to the Beijing Olympics
Russia’s Vladimir Putin will be in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong under the NSL: Activist gets 43 months in jail, mainland HK residents allowed to vote in upcoming election
Hong Kong jails activist for 3 years, 7 months in secession case / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong jailed a student activist for three years and seven months after pleading guilty to secession, as authorities use a Beijing-drafted national security law to crack down on political dissent.”
Former Hong Kong independence group leader gets 43 months under security law / Reuters
Hong Kong activist gets 3.5-year term in security law plea deal / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Hong Kong to allow residents of mainland to vote in election / AP
“Hong Kong authorities will set up polling stations at the border with mainland China to allow Hong Kongers living there to vote during upcoming legislative elections, the city’s leader said Tuesday.”
What’s behind Xi’s bold-as-brass attitude?
Xi’s confidence game / Foreign Affairs
“Rather than reflecting insecurity, Xi’s recent impatience is better understood as driven by the view that China has a temporary window to address domestic headwinds and bolster its position and power in the international order.”
China’s top U.S. hands have been sidelined in Xi’s bid for control / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“[General Secretary] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 is giving the cold shoulder to some of China’s best-connected figures for relations with the U.S. ahead of a Communist Party congress next fall during which he is expected to seek a third leadership term.”
China’s new missile contains…another missile
China’s missile turducken / Politico
“So inside China’s new evasive missile is yet another projectile — and it can be launched even as the whole system is hurtling toward earth.”
State media jumps on Rittenhouse controversy
China’s state media seizes on Rittenhouse divisions as signs of American decline / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese state media have seized on polarisation in the United States over the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict as a sign of ‘decline’ and ‘disintegration’ of American democracy and governance.”
Parents find new loopholes in tutoring crackdown
Chinese parents find new ways to give their children an edge / FT (paywall)
As the education crackdown continues, some parents are “turning to the burgeoning underground market for ex-tutors masquerading as ‘high-end housekeepers’ to secure personalized teaching for their children.”
At least four killed in Jiangxi workers’ dormitory collapse
At least 4 killed in southern China dormitory collapse / AP
“At least four people have died in the partial collapse of a workers’ dormitory in the southern Chinese province of Jiangxi, state media report.”
Graffiti is still in its infancy in China
Chinese officials help to cultivate a local graffiti scene / Economist
“Street art has a devoted following, but is not as edgy as graffiti in Western cities.”
China’s viral vlogger in East Africa
The back story of China’s most popular vlogger in Africa / China-Africa Project
Wang Yao began his own channel on Douyin after he “became increasingly frustrated with the way that Africa was depicted in the Chinese media […] His upbeat, stylized videos about daily life in Kenya took off.”
Burying beloved pets
Pet mortician: Saying goodbye to China’s furry friends / CGTN
“Now 26, Yinghao runs a pet mortician business, helping others honor and grieve their furry friends in ways he couldn’t.”
Gen Z buys random social media contacts to look for love
Dating blind boxes take off in China as younger generations look for love on social media / SCMP (paywall)
“An emerging industry targeting lovelorn members of Gen Z has taken off in China, allowing people to randomly purchase the social media contacts of a potential partner for just 1 yuan (0.16 US cents).”