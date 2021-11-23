Rec links 11/23/21
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
Celebrities are in the crosshairs again, this time targeted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, which has promised (in Chinese) to harshly regulate “extravagant displays of wealth” and “vulgar activities for the sake of seeking attention” and other ills of the online fan culture. See Reuters for more, or this What’s on Weibo report on a separate crackdown, a blacklist of online influencers who will be banned from livestreaming.
Samsung invested $17 billion for a semiconductor plant in Texas, reports the Wall Street Journal, at a time where “increasing rivalry between China and the U.S. means that basing so many advanced chip-making plants in China’s neighborhood is becoming more risky.” Meanwhile, Washington is blocking “South Korean chip firms from moving advanced equipment to China, analysts say,” reports the South China Morning Post.
“China’s policy regarding data transfer and localization are causing companies to cancel projects due to fears of compliance issues, according to a report from the British Chamber of Commerce in China published on Tuesday,” per Reuters.
“Hong Kong jailed a student activist for three years and seven months after pleading guilty to secession, as authorities use a Beijing-drafted national security law to crack down on political dissent,” reports Bloomberg.
Is China the next terrorist target? “International terrorist organizations long considered Beijing a secondary focus. That’s changed,” argues Raffaello Pantucci in Foreign Policy.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!