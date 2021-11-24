11.24.21 What else we’re reading

Matthew Silberman
  • China’s Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤 doubled down on stabilizing housing prices while sticking with curbs on speculation even as anxieties over Evergrande’s debt woes exact a toll on the economy.
  • Fashion brand La Chapelle, sometimes called the Chinese version of Zara, has filed for bankruptcy after a strategic shift in emphasis from offline to online sales led to severe cash flow problems.
  • Box.Game, a coding platform for kids and a subsidiary of edtech firm Codemao, raised $5 million to build one of China’s first youth-focused metaverses.
  • Kuaishou had a great Q3, unlike most other tech giants. It beat revenue expectations with 33% growth, and also had narrower-than-expected losses; shares rose 15% on the news.

China jails founder of top pirated movie site

A police raid in February on Renren Yingshi, a famous video-sharing platform that offered foreign TV shows and movies with Chinese subtitles, left 14 employees detained. On Tuesday, authorities took the punishment one step further: its leader was given a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

