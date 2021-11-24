Hong Kong Stock Exchange expedites approval process for IPOs
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange relaxed its secondary listing criteria yesterday in an effort to encourage foreign-listed Chinese companies to list back in Asia.
- The reforms abolish the requirement that companies be “innovative” and have a certain kind of voting structure. It will also lower the market cap threshold for interested companies.
- HKEX released a document earlier in the day showing Sina Weibo, a major social media platform, has passed its approval to list in Hong Kong.
The context: Beijing has proposed new rules for companies listing outside the mainland, subjecting them to heightened scrutiny for data security concerns.
- But it remains to be seen how those rules will play out: SenseTime, China’s biggest artificial intelligence company, said authorities have yet to subject the firm to a cybersecurity review ahead of its Hong Kong IPO.
- As the SEC in the U.S. raises transparency requirements for Chinese companies, China is hoping it can make Hong Kong an attractive alternative.
Also relevant: Gaming giant NetEase, which is dual-listed on the NASDAQ and in Hong Kong, has chosen the latter as the place to go public with music subsidiary Cloud Village. But not without difficulty: The IPO was aborted in August on crackdown concerns, and this time, its valuation is less than half of the $1 billion cited three months ago.