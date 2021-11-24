Links for Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Hong Kong IPOs
Hong Kong Stock Exchange expedites approval process for IPOs / SupChina
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange relaxed its secondary listing criteria yesterday in an effort to encourage foreign-listed Chinese companies to list back in Asia.
Additional business and technology links:
China blocks public access to shipping location data
China blocks access to shipping location data / FT (paywall)
“The number of Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals from ships in Chinese waters dropped dramatically from a peak of more than 15m per day in October to just over 1m per day in early November.”
China’s disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain / CNN
China suspends Tencent from tapping into its own apps
China suspends Tencent from updating existing apps or launching new apps -report / SCMP (paywall)
ByteDance looks to tap into real estate with listings app
ByteDance is seeking capital to build China’s answer to Zillow / Bloomberg (paywall)
ByteDance plans to spin off real estate listing business / Reuters
Will gaming face the same tough regulations as films and TV?
China’s video gaming control to get as strict as censorship of films and TV shows, game publisher founder says / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s tightened regulation of video gaming content is going to be as harsh as its control of films and television shows, according to an executive at a major Chinese game company.”
China techies ready for the metaverse
Metaverse in China: Investors and tech leaders say they are prepared / TechNode
Art fraud and fake fundraising
In depth: Art fraud lifts lid on illegal public fundraising / Caixin (paywall)
EU echoes U.S. concerns over Chinese tech
Concerns raised on tightness of EU FDI rules amid Chinese investments / FT (paywall)
“Both the bloc as such and at a national level, Europeans have followed the U.S. and tightened their scrutiny over fears that Chinese groups could be plundering local technology from companies or using them to further Beijing’s foreign policy aims.”
China’s fleeing crypto miners are squeezing Kazakhstan’s energy
Crypto influx from China pushes Kazakhstan toward nuclear power / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A surge in cryptocurrency mining is sparking electricity shortages in energy-rich Kazakhstan, driving the country to consider nuclear power.”
Hong Kong loses its shine
Hong Kong drops out of global top 10 attractive cities / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hong Kong has fallen out of the top 10 most attractive global cities for the first time, according to the latest Global Power City Index.”
Apple taps TSMC for iPhone tech
Apple taps TSMC to build custom iPhone 5G modem in 2023 / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Apple taps Taiwan’s TSMC for key iPhone tech / FT (paywall)
“Apple is going with TSMC to reduce reliance on Qualcomm.”
China orders Alibaba and Baidu to step up fraud prevention
Alibaba, Baidu ordered to ramp up fraud prevention / Caixin (paywall)
“The country’s internet regulator said both companies had allowed users access to a large number of scam websites.”
China’s steely graft-busters go after more execs
Another Everbright executive investigated for graft / Caixin (paywall)
Former chief of state-owned Huishang bank booted from Communist Party after graft probe / Caixin (paywall)
“Dai Hedi, a former chair of Hong Kong-listed Huishang Bank Corp. Ltd., was expelled from the Communist Party for alleged corruption, according to a statement released by the anti-graft agency in Anhui Province on Sunday.”
Ant continues its overhaul
Jack Ma’s Ant rebrands some credit offerings as part of overhaul / WSJ (paywall)
“Financial-technology giant starts differentiating loans offered under its Huabei and Jiebei services.”
More on the property crisis
China’s economy Czar Liu He calls for stable housing market / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese Estates, key Evergrande backer, cuts its stake further / Bloomberg (paywall)
Longfor to seek up to $1 billion in unit’s Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
Top potash producer warns of fresh hit after illegal mining payout
China’s top potash producer issues profit warning after unlawful mining payout / Caixin (paywall)
Shinsei drops poison pill case aimed to thwart SBI takeover
Shinsei drops poison pill defense against SBI / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Top cosmetic surgery site So-Young rises, then tumbles
Top China cosmetic surgery site erases share gains after buy-out-plan bump / Caixin (paywall)
Morgan Stanley to give Hong Kong staff cash for quarantine
Morgan Stanley to repay Hong Kong staff $5,100 for quarantine / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Men outnumber women in rural China, and the gap is only growing
Gender imbalance deepens in rural China / Caixin (paywall)
“Nearly 510 million people lived in China’s rural areas in 2020, with the number of males there exceeding that of females by 19.4 million, according to the yearbook.”
China missed a Belgium-sized number of children
China finds 12 million children that it didn’t know existed / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China undercounted the number of children born in 2000 to 2010 by at least 11.6 million — equivalent to Belgium’s current population — partly because of its stringent one-child policy.”
Volcanoes in southern China drove an ancient mass extinction
Ancient mass extinction driven by China volcanoes, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
“A mass extinction some 250 million years ago — known as the Great Dying — was driven by a ‘volcanic winter’ which originated in southern China and not, as previously believed, in Siberia, according to a new study.”
China bestows science award on U.S. professor
Western Kentucky professor wins science award from China / AP
Professor Chris Groves from Western Kentucky University was given the “Friendship Award” for his work on water resources in poor regions.
COVID-19 update
China’s homegrown virus pill could offer a pivot from COVID zero / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong hasn’t done enough to handle a resurgence, Chan says / Bloomberg (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Can Hong Kong’s universities survive the NSL?
Hong Kong’s universities have fallen. There may be no turning back. / NYT (paywall)
By Shui-yin Sharon Yam and Alex Chow: “Now university administrations in Hong Kong are punishing students for voicing dissenting views on campus. By abandoning their neutral role and dedication to free speech, the universities have gone from realms of political enlightenment to theaters of state surveillance and policing.”
Embattled RTHK deletes Peng Shuai report
Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK deletes report on Peng Shuai, China tennis star who accused ex-official of sexual assault / HKFP
“RTHK told HKFP it ‘will not comment on the internal editorial matters’ and ‘aspires to achieve accuracy.’”
Peng Shuai scandal continues
Tennis star Peng Shuai’s assault claim forces West to rethink its China approach / FT (paywall)
“Global brands face ‘tipping point’ in balancing ethics with world’s biggest consumer market.”
It’s not just Peng. China is cracking down on MeToo movement / AP
The unanswered questions of the Peng Shuai case / FT (paywall)
By the FT editorial board: “Tennis star’s disappearance poses dilemmas for foreign groups in China.”
Marital rape is still not recognized in China
Man’s sentencing underscores absence of marital rape law in China / Sixth Tone
“Marital rape is neither a criminal nor civil offense under current Chinese law.”
Ex-editor for People’s Daily gets 13 years for bribery charges
Former editor at state-run newspaper gets 13 years for bribery / Caixin (paywall)
“A former editor working for Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined 1.4 million yuan ($219,078) after being found to have both accepted and offered bribes worth 3 million yuan each, according to the court document seen by Caixin.”
Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit, China sanctions more names, and more
Biden includes Taiwan among 110 invitees to democracy summit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Biden administration included Taiwan among the 110 invitees to its upcoming democracy summit, the State Department announced on Tuesday night, a move that’s intended to show solidarity with a key regional partner but risks angering China.”
Biden invites Taiwan to upcoming ‘Summit for Democracy’ / Al Jazeera
China accuses U.S. of ‘mistake’ after Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit / Guardian
China warns it’s prepared to sanction more Taiwanese politicians / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has warned it’s willing to sanction more Taiwanese politicians after two defiantly expressed disappointment they hadn’t been punished, as cross-strait tensions continue to escalate.”
More Taiwan names on Beijing blacklist to be released, with ‘real regret’ on the cards / SCMP (paywall)
China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait / AP
Taiwan revamps military training for reserves amid China pressure / Al Jazeera
Japan, Vietnam bolster cyber ties to defend against China
Japan and Vietnam share concerns over China at summit / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Japan, Vietnam look to cyber defense against China / AP
“Japan and Vietnam on Tuesday signed a cybersecurity agreement as the two Asian nations rapidly step up their military ties amid concerns over China’s growing assertiveness.”
Can we edge back from a new cold war?
China and Russia move closer to de facto military alliance amid U.S. pressure / SCMP (paywall)
Biden’s search for ‘guardrails’ may make China more dangerous / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hal Brands writes: “Nobody wants a war, but dialogue for the sake of dialogue can be a distraction, or even a trap, for the U.S.”
EU renews sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang abuses
E.U. set to renew sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged Xinjiang abuses / SCMP (paywall)
“Wednesday’s motion was approved ‘without discussion’ by the EU’s powerful Coreper II body, composed of member states’ ambassadors to the EU, according to multiple officials familiar with the matter.”
China calls for a nuclear-arms-free zone in Southeast Asia
China backs nuclear weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia in move to ‘contain AUKUS’ / SCMP (paywall)
China is vague on joint oil release
China ambiguous on U.S..-coordinated strategic petroleum release / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has been ambiguous in its position over a U.S.-coordinated release of strategic oil reserves, although the country is named as one of the participants in American-led efforts to cool off prices.”
China says it will release oil reserves according to its needs / Reuters
U.S. joins with China, other nations in tapping oil reserves / WSJ (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s biggest movie ever has a side dish of geopolitics
China’s top movie ever is war epic about U.S. defeat / Bloomberg (paywall)
The Battle at Lake Changjin is an 176-minute war epic commissioned by China’s propaganda department, and set to become the highest-ever grossing film.
Korean War blockbuster set to become China’s highest-grossing film / Reuters
On SupChina in October: Patriotic films dominate China’s National Day holiday as industry faces pileup of unreleased titles.
Heavy metal music to fight heavy metal pollution
Chinese artist fights heavy metal pollution — with heavy metal music / Sixth Tone
“Working with a team of volunteer researchers and fellow artists, Nut Brother has spent months investigating the pollution-related issues in each location he has visited — often conducting chemical analyses of local water sources himself.”
Hangzhou shames and fines two online influencers, alarming livestreamers
Live-streaming ecommerce stars get a reality check from the taxman / SCMP (paywall)
“The implications of this tax-focused campaign on the live-streaming sector could be huge for the world’s biggest ecommerce market.”
Video games that fueled China’s fantasy obsession
How video games fueled the rise of Chinese fantasy / Sixth Tone
“Thirty years ago, the martial arts epic was the country’s most popular genre. Today, fantasy dominates the entertainment industry, thanks in part to the success of an 18-year-old video game.”