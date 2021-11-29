11.29.21 What else we’re reading

Chang Che
  • Chengdu became the first city to begin easing real estate restrictions such as caps on borrowing and limits on using pre-sales proceeds, policies that have roiled the property sector in recent months.
  • Evergrande’s founder reduced his stake in the debt-laden property giant to raise $344 million, in what seems to be the first attempt to use his private wealth to bail out the company.
  • A university in Hefei has started a PhD program in quantum technology as the global race for leadership in the field intensifies.
  • China’s tobacco regulator is now in charge of e-cigarettes, giving some certainty to the industry eight months after draft rules about vapes sent it into free fall.

U.S. invites Taiwan to democracy summit, angering China

The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to a “Summit for Democracy” next month, a virtual gathering of 110 countries on December 9 and 10 aimed at preventing democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms around the world. China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “firmly opposed” to the invite.

