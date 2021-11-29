Links for Monday, November 29, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Markets hit by latest regulator blow to Didi
China asks Didi to delist from New York Stock Exchange / SupChina
The Cyberspace Administration of China asked Didi to delist from U.S. markets over data security concerns, a decision that has left many U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies wondering who might be next. Indexes plummeted following the news, with the Hang Seng Index falling by almost 4% in the past three days.
Ice-cream-delivering drones to come to Shanghai next year?
Meituan to start testing drone deliveries in Shanghai / SupChina
Ecommerce giant Meituan’s drone delivery service is expected to begin trials in Shanghai in the first half of next year. Meituan wants to use drone deliveries for time-sensitive products such as cakes and ice cream, along with emergency deliveries such as medicine.
Additional business and technology links:
Xǔ Jiāyìn 许家印 coughs up cash for his company
Evergrande founder cuts stake to raise $344 million / Caixin (paywall)
The founder of Evergrande reduced his stake in the debt-laden property giant to raise $344 million, in what seems to be the first attempt to use his private wealth to bail out the company. The move was also entirely predictable months ago — see SupChina’s September piece, The fall of the Evergrande boss.
China to regulate, not ban, e-cigarettes
China adds e-cigarettes to tobacco monopoly law / Caixin (paywall)
China’s tobacco regulator is now in charge of e-cigarettes, giving some certainty to the industry eight months after draft rules about vapes sent it into free fall.
Sichuan capital relieves cash crunch in real estate
Chengdu is first Chinese city to relax rules for property developers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chengdu became the first city to begin easing real estate restrictions such as caps on borrowing and limits on using pre-sales proceeds, policies that have roiled the property sector in recent months.
L’Oreal gets backlash over Singles Day broken promises
After L’Oreal’s livestreamer spat, is a new e-commerce era dawning in China? / TechNode
China’s top livestreamers Lǐ Jiāqí 李佳琦 and Viya [Huáng Wēi 黄薇] accused L’Oreal on social media of “failing to deliver on its promises in giving them the lowest price for a face mask product as part of pre-sale promotions for this year’s Singles Day shopping festival, the Chinese equivalent of Black Friday in the U.S.”
Millennials shop smaller designers
Meet the Chinese millennials rejecting luxury labels / FT (paywall)
“A taste for independent designers among young Chinese consumers has profound implications for smaller brands.”
Diapers for the elderly
Nappy manufacturers shift focus in China from infants to elderly / FT (paywall)
“Market for adults could exceed that for babies by 2025 as population ages, say analysts.”
Macau casinos run out of luck over junket boss arrest
Macau casinos gamble on relations with Beijing / FT (paywall)
“Hit hard by the pandemic, operators in the world’s biggest gambling hub are facing scrutiny from the Xi government.”
Macau casino stocks tumble after arrest of junket executive / FT (paywall)
“Detention of Suncity chair Alvin Chau [週焯華 Zhōu Chāohuá] for ‘damaging social order’ sends shares down sharply.”
Macau casino stocks sink after police arrest city’s junket king / Bloomberg (paywall)
Macau casino stocks slide after arrest of junket boss Alvin Chau / WSJ (paywall)
Macau casino stocks’ high-rolling days are over / WSJ (paywall)
Macao detains Suncity boss on China gambling charge / AP
Is the metaverse overcooked?
The Chinese metaverse stock frenzy gets unreal / WSJ (paywall)
“Chinese stocks related to the metaverse — even very tangentially — have risen sharply. But jumping in now could result in real losses.”
China pushes digital yuan, puts pressure on crypto
Chinese official warns about fake virtual currency, provinces keep cracking down on mining / TechNode
China looks to set up digital asset bourse in virtual yuan push / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s new mobile payment rules aim to crack down on cross-border gambling, central bank says / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s central bank has issued new regulations for the multi trillion-dollar payment sector, in a bid to improve risk control and clamp down on crimes like cross-border gambling that illegally take advantage of payment barcodes to transfer funds.”
Tesla, Xiaomi, Nissan bulk up for EVs
Tesla China plant nearing capacity spurs $188 million upgrade / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla to expand production at Shanghai plant / Caixin (paywall)
Xiaomi auto plant reportedly to have 300,000-unit capacity / Bloomberg (paywall)
China smartphone giant Xiaomi shifts gears with plan to build electric car factory / Caixin (paywall)
Nissan unveils $18 billion electric-vehicle strategy / Bloomberg (paywall)
Nissan, burned by experience, shuns bold ev forecasts / WSJ (paywall)
The rat race for lithium
China’s companies are going to any length for a hold on lithium / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The chip shortage that’s gripped the car industry by the throat is a reminder to EV executives of what might happen if they run short of the silvery metal.”
More detail on fines on Taiwanese companies linked to DPP
Beijing targets Taiwanese companies with operations in China / FT (paywall)
Last week on SupChina: Beijing is targeting Taiwanese companies with links to Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party.
More firms get sucked into the tech war
Taiwan’s UMC settles chip trade secrets dispute with Micron / FT (paywall)
“Company was fined for stealing designs from U.S. rival in [a] case that highlighted China links.”
South Korea’s SK Hynix caught in U.S.-China semiconductor battle / FT (paywall)
“U.S. opposition to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix’s plans to upgrade a plant in China threatens the company’s competitiveness, underscoring the challenge for a sector caught up in growing tech rivalry between Washington and Beijing.”
China’s efforts to catch up in advanced chips on hold as country’s attention turns to mature nodes / SCMP (paywall)
What’s next for Big Tech?
How will new data security rules reshape China’s internet industry? / Caixin (paywall)
“A planned Hong Kong share sale by SenseTime Group Inc. is attracting close attention from investors looking for clues as to how Beijing’s new rules on cybersecurity will affect overseas listings by artificial intelligence companies and other data-intensive businesses.”
Chinese tech giants, under pressure from regulation, now face economic drag / WSJ (paywall)
“With consumption and digital advertising hit, some firms look for new drivers of growth.”
Alibaba empowers business units to be more agile as challenges mount / WSJ (paywall)
More holes punched into Tencent’s walled garden
China’s super app WeChat allows more direct links from competitors under pressure from Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
Tencent opens WeChat further to rivals / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tencent Holdings Ltd. will soon allow WeChat groups to display links to external shopping sites such as Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao, taking another step toward dismantling longstanding barriers erected across China’s most popular social media service.”
China’s state-run companies limit use of Tencent’s messaging app / WSJ (paywall)
“Employees were told to disband chat groups over security concerns, as Beijing’s scrutiny into Tencent grows.”
Huawei’s training missions and government relations in Africa
Huawei’s training session in Mozambique highlights three important trends / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“This particular program was unexceptional in that it’s just one of dozens, if not hundreds, of similar training initiatives that the Chinese company has organized across the continent over the past year.”
More on the property crisis
The Evergrande blueprint worked for other Chinese developers, until it didn’t / WSJ (paywall)
“After borrowing heavily to fund breakneck growth, they are suffering financial meltdowns as credit grows scarce and home sales decline.”
China’s property tax causing sleepless nights for homeowners as Beijing walks the ‘tightrope’ / SCMP (paywall)
Even in tech hub Shenzhen, China’s property market succumbs to chills / Reuters
Another target for China’s graft-busters
Graft-busters ensnare another former securities regulator / Caixin (paywall)
“Zhu Yi, general manager of the investment banking business at Guotai Junan Securities Co. Ltd., has been put under investigation on suspicion of serious violations of law, according to China’s top anti graft agency.”
Lotus relaunches under Geely
Sports car Lotus prepares relaunch under China’s Geely — with SUV / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
ByteDance lays off more edtech staff
ByteDance begins another round of edtech layoffs: source / TechNode
Robots on farms
Robotics startup FJDynamics raises $70M to make manual labor easier / TechCrunch
Baidu launches robotaxis in Beijing
Baidu begins commercial robotaxi services in Beijing / TechNode
Weibo seeks secondary listing in Hong Kong
Weibo seeks $547 million in secondary offering in Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China pledges COVID vaccines and more to Africa
China makes billion-dose pledge to Africa to help overcome the coronavirus pandemic / SCMP (paywall)
China’s Xi pledges another 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses for Africa / Reuters
Nuclear power for China’s space missions
China’s space programme will go nuclear to power future missions to the moon and Mars / SCMP (paywall)
“China is developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions, according to researchers involved in the project.”
Risking everything to get Ritalin
In China, people are risking everything for a box of Ritalin / Sixth Tone
“For years, Chinese adults with ADHD have struggled to access vital medication. Now, they’re also being ensnared in the country’s war on drugs.”
Will an uptick in nationalism hurt China’s green push?
China’s rising ultra-nationalism complicates Xi’s climate ambitions / Bloomberg (paywall)
“An increasingly vocal faction of society views some green measures as bending to demands from hostile Western powers.”
Ph.D.s in quantum tech
U.S.-China tech war: School in eastern Anhui Province offers country’s first PhD programme in quantum technology as global race to lead this field heats up / SCMP (paywall)
A university in Hefei has started a Ph.D. program in quantum technology as the global race for leadership in the field intensifies.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Former DR Congo president and family took a lot of money from China firms
China cash flowed through Congo bank to former President’s cronies / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A leak of 3.5 million documents shows how a Chinese-run company moved millions of dollars to former Congo President Joseph Kabila’s family and allies.”
Millions of leaked bank transactions reveal massive corruption by the DR Congo’s former President Kabila, some linked to Chinese entities / China-Africa Project (paywall)
China’s deep pockets in Africa
Uganda asks China to fix airport-loan clauses, Monitor says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Uganda is seeking to amend a loan agreement it signed with China in 2015 to ensure the government doesn’t lose control of the nation’s only international airport, the Monitor newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.”
Ethiopia’s civil war isn’t slowing construction of the Chinese-financed and built Africa CDC HQ / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Chinese mining companies move forward with two huge deals worth more than a billion dollars in Ghana, DRC / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“This week alone, Chinese mining giants Zijin and Chifeng Jilong both received approval this week to proceed with deals that total more than $1.2 billion combined.”
U.S. and China bicker over Africa
Former U.S. diplomat Peter Pham draws China’s ambassador to the DRC Into a Twitter feud / China-Africa Project (paywall)
China ramps up criticism of Blinken’s new Africa policy / China Africa Project (paywall)
The ‘Simpsons’ Tiananmen episode goes missing in Hong Kong
A ‘Simpsons’ episode lampooned Chinese censorship. In Hong Kong, it vanished. / NYT (paywall)
“The episode mocked both Mao Zedong and the government’s efforts to suppress memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.”
Disney omits Simpsons’ Tiananmen visit from Hong Kong offering / FT (paywall)
Disney+ omits ‘The Simpsons’ Tiananmen episode in Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
Disney’s missing ‘Simpsons’ episode in Hong Kong raises censorship fears / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong under the NSL
Hong Kong seeks arrest of two activists accused of inciting blank votes at election / Reuters
Trial of 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion adjourned till March / Reuters
Xi’s rectification campaign
A squabble about history almost killed Xi Jinping’s father / Foreign Policy
“Fights about the party’s past are serious business in Beijing.”
Xi is bending Chinese law to his will / Foreign Affairs
What’s next for Peng Shuai case?
In I.O.C.’s ‘quiet diplomacy,’ critics see whitewash of China’s actions / NYT (paywall)
“The handling of the Péng Shuài 彭帅 case raised new questions about the I.O.C.’s relationship with China. One Olympic official called its actions ‘discreet.’ Critics called it collaboration.”
Peng Shuai’s accusation pierced the privileged citadel of Chinese politics / NYT (paywall)
“Zhāng Gāolì 张高丽 was best known as a low-key technocrat. Then a Chinese tennis star’s allegations made him a symbol of a system that bristles against scrutiny.”
Peng Shuai’s assault allegation focuses attention on China’s elite political factions / FT (paywall)
“Zhang Gaoli’s fate depends more on his powerful network than the merits of the case.”
More businesses will stand up to China after the Peng Shuai outcry / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s response to Peng Shuai allegations follows familiar pattern / WSJ (paywall)
Do sports still need China? / NYT (paywall)
“Global outrage, broken contracts and shifting politics could change the calculus for leagues and teams that once raced to do business in China.”
Context on SupChina: #pengshuai.
China won’t invite U.S. politicians to the Olympics
China not inviting Western politicians who threaten boycott of Beijing Winter Games, media says / Reuters
China won’t invite U.S. politicians to Olympics, report says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has no plan to ask any U.S. politicians to attend the Winter Olympics, according to the Communist Party-backed Global Times — a report that comes after President Joe Biden said he’s weighing a diplomatic boycott of the event.”
Iran nuclear deal talks loom
Iran, EU, China and Russia meet in Vienna ahead of nuclear talks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China asserts nuclear influence before key Iran deal talks / Bloomberg (paywall)
Will Germany’s Greens get tough on China?
China and Russia in spotlight as Greens take charge of German foreign policy / FT (paywall)
“Party wants [a] tougher line on human rights and less priority for commercial interests.”
Honduras election may bring an end to its alliance with Taiwan
Scandals, China relations loom large as Hondurans head to polls / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hondurans are voting in presidential elections on Sunday that may oust the scandal-hit ruling party and end the nation’s alliance with Taiwan.”
Taiwan’s secretive program to build subs aimed at deterring China
T-day: The battle for Taiwan / Reuters
“A former submarine commander in Britain’s Royal Navy has been a key figure in Taiwan’s drive to recruit submarine expertise.”
Taiwan and U.S. meet as China sends more warplanes
China sends warplanes near Taiwan after U.S. lawmakers visit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China sent the biggest sortie of warplanes toward Taiwan in more than seven weeks after a U.S. lawmaker defied a Chinese demand that she abandon a trip to the island.”
Taiwan sends jets after 27 Chinese planes enter buffer zone / AP
Taiwan scrambles to see off Chinese air force as Xi meets top brass / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Beijing tests flying oil tanker near Taiwan, in show of extended air force range / SCMP (paywall)
Taiwan hosts second U.S. congressional delegation in two weeks / WSJ (paywall)
Taiwan hopes for ‘robust and close relations’ with Baltic states, Tsai Ing-wen tells visiting lawmakers / SCMP (paywall)
Baltic lawmakers meet Taiwan’s Tsai, stepping up cooperation / AP
Taiwan says China military trying to wear it out, but it can respond / Reuters
U.S. and EU rally infrastructure, metals to counter China
EU plans €300bn global infrastructure spend to rival China / FT (paywall)
U.S.-EU press on with plan to tackle ‘dirty’ Chinese steel flooding markets / SCMP (paywall)
Will China edge out the U.S. in the Marshall Islands?
Some fear China could win from U.S. spat with Marshall Islands / AP
“The dispute has some U.S. lawmakers worried that China might be willing to step into the breach, adding to a bruising competition for geopolitical dominance between the two superpowers.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Western degrees are losing clout in China
Chinese graduates lament Western degrees no longer a fast track for top jobs / SCMP (paywall)
“As Chinese universities climb up world rankings, Western degrees are not as prized by employers as they once were, according to overseas graduates.”
Is the entertainment industry abusing animals?
Cat lovers denounce death scene, allege animal abuse in TV drama / Sixth Tone
An episode of period drama Marvelous Women shocked its audience, demanding a “fair investigation” into animal abuse in the entertainment industry.
Getting a divorce is difficult
Want a divorce? In China, try, try again / Sixth Tone
“In 2004, while conducting fieldwork in Guangdong, legal scholar He Xin learned that Chinese judges had an unofficial policy of always rejecting a person’s first divorce petition. He spent the next decade trying to figure out why.”