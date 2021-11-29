Rec links 11/29/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
More excerpts from the Xinjiang Papers have been published. Two years ago, the New York Times published a story based on one of the most significant leaks of Chinese government documents in decades, which, among other revelations, showed Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 in 2014 demanding that comrades “show absolutely no mercy” in dealing with Xinjiang residents infected with “extremist religious thought.” The NYT only published small excerpts of the reported 400 pages of source material, which China did not deny the authenticity of but accused the newspaper of “taking out of context and hyping.”
Now, 300 pages of the Xinjiang Papers from 11 documents have been published at Uyghurtribunal.com. German academic Adrian Zenz wrote an introduction to the papers that was peer reviewed by Georgetown University scholar James Millward and University of Sheffield lecturer David Tobin. Zenz says an analysis of the full document cache, which almost certainly matches the original leak to the NYT, “shows that the linkages between statements and mandates made by Xi and other central government figures and policies that were implemented after 2016 are far more extensive, detailed and significant than previously understood.” See also coverage of the new leak in the Guardian.
Will Omicron extend China’s COVID-zero policy? The newly identified variant, whose name was chosen to avoid “Xi” and “Nu,” has already been identified in three COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong. Beijing sees the emergence of the potentially high-risk variant as “vindicating” for its strict COVID policies, the Financial Times reports, citing comments from infectious disease expert Zhāng Wénhóng 张文宏. Meanwhile, a study by Peking University researchers that was published in China CDC Weekly said that the country is “not ready to embrace ‘opening-up’ strategies…as advocated by certain western countries,” which the authors said would cause a “great disaster” and hundreds of thousands of cases a day.
“Custom security technology to streamline state suppression of journalists”: That’s how the head of U.S.-based surveillance research firm IPVM described a Henan Province procurement document that “is unique in specifying journalists as surveillance targets and providing a blueprint for public security authorities to quickly locate them and obstruct their work,” Reuters reports. Jeremy Daum of China Law Translate commented that it isn’t exactly news that China tracks and obstructs journalists, but it was new to him to see this specified in a public document.
“A chilling effect has taken hold on American campuses,” the New York Times reports in the aftermath of the prosecution and acquittal of nanotechnology professor Hú Ānmíng 胡安明 of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Hu told the NYT that the trial was “the darkest time of my life,” adding, “My basic human rights were invaded, my reputation was destroyed, my heart was deeply hurt, my family was hurt.” Scientists and university administrators say that the U.S. government targeting of ethnic Chinese scientists “has slowed research and contributed to a flow of talent out of the United States that may benefit Beijing.”
China is “firmly opposed” to the “Summit for Democracy” that the Biden administration invited Taiwan to last week. The virtual gathering of 110 governments on December 9 and 10 is aimed at preventing democratic backsliding and the erosion of rights and freedoms around the world. In recent meetings with Russia, India, and Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 has criticized the summit as divisive, in what Nikkei Asia interprets as concern “that the virtual meeting will lead to Taiwan’s recognition by the international community.”
