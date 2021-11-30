11.30.21 What else we’re reading
- Chinese investors are finding domestic stocks more attractive as the world deals with Omicron while China’s COVID-zero policy stands firm. The ChiNext Index is benefitting, though Chinese and Taiwanese aviation stocks have fallen since the variant emerged.
- Weibo is planning a secondary listing in Hong Kong worth $547 million, in the latest example of U.S.-listed companies looking to hedge against a U.S. and Chinese regulatory pincer.
- Tesla will expand production at its Shanghai plant by adding 4,000 new employees, bringing the total employed there to 19,000. The company didn’t say how much the expansion would cost, nor how much capacity it would add.
- China issued rules to safeguard drivers’ rights in the ride-hailing industry, requiring firms to provide drivers with social insurance. The move continues Beijing’s campaign to protect workers’ rights across major tech companies.