11.30.21 What else we’re reading

The editors
  • Chinese investors are finding domestic stocks more attractive as the world deals with Omicron while China’s COVID-zero policy stands firm. The ChiNext Index is benefitting, though Chinese and Taiwanese aviation stocks have fallen since the variant emerged.
  • Weibo is planning a secondary listing in Hong Kong worth $547 million, in the latest example of U.S.-listed companies looking to hedge against a U.S. and Chinese regulatory pincer.
  • Tesla will expand production at its Shanghai plant by adding 4,000 new employees, bringing the total employed there to 19,000. The company didn’t say how much the expansion would cost, nor how much capacity it would add.
  • China issued rules to safeguard drivers’ rights in the ride-hailing industry, requiring firms to provide drivers with social insurance. The move continues Beijing’s campaign to protect workers’ rights across major tech companies.

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Chang Che. Read more

Suggested for you

education license
Business & Technology

After crackdowns, Beijing to issue licenses to resume after-school tutoring

Matthew Silberman
Manner Coffee, Shanghai
Business & Technology

The rise of Manner Coffee

Chang Che
Fascist Mickey Mouse, Disney: Shanghai Disneyland confronts COVID scare on Halloween night, stranding thousands for mass testing

Shanghai Disneyland locks in more than 30,000 people for testing after COVID scare on Halloween night

Jiayun Feng
Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Alibaba’s silicon chip in the age of hypersonic missiles

Paul Triolo
DeFi

DeFi: Can decentralized finance defy China’s crypto controls?

Chang Che
evergrande

Modern Land becomes latest Chinese developer to default as Evergrande grabs lifelines

Lucas Niewenhuis