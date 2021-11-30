Links for Tuesday, November 30, 2021
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
Automation for agriculture, warehouse management, and more
FJDynamics raises $70 million to brings worker robots to the masses / SupChina
Wú Dí 吴迪, the former chief scientist at DJI, China’s largest drone maker, has closed out a $70 million Series B for his new robotics startup, FJDynamics.
Additional business and technology links:
Markets take the measure of Omicron
China growth stocks look like havens as markets confront Omicron / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese investors are finding domestic stocks more attractive as the world deals with Omicron while China’s COVID-zero policy stands firm. The ChiNext Index is benefiting, though Chinese and Taiwanese aviation stocks have fallen since the variant emerged.
Weibo files for Hong Kong listing
Weibo seeks $547 million in secondary offering in Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
Weibo is planning a secondary listing in Hong Kong worth $547 million, in the latest example of U.S.-listed companies looking to hedge against a U.S. and Chinese regulatory pincer.
Social insurance for ride-hailing drivers
China sets rules to safeguard drivers’ rights in ride-hailing industry / Reuters
China issued rules to safeguard drivers’ rights in the ride-hailing industry, requiring firms to provide drivers with social insurance. The move continues Beijing’s campaign to protect workers’ rights across major tech companies.
Chinese star Cáo Déwàng 曹德旺 shells out billions to build a tech university
Chinese star of ‘American Factory’ documentary splurges $1.6 billion to build tech university / Caixin (paywall)
Tesla expands and stimulates local innovation
Tesla to expand production at Shanghai plant / Caixin (paywall)
Tesla will expand production at its Shanghai plant by adding 4,000 new employees, bringing the total employed there to 19,000. The company didn’t say how much the expansion would cost, nor how much capacity it would add.
In China, Tesla is a catfish, and turns auto companies into sharks / NYT (paywall)
“The electric car company is helping Chinese companies become global players in the emerging industry, posing a competitive threat to traditional rivals.”
ByteDance employee jailed for taking user bribes on Douyin
ByteDance employee jailed for charging users to boost their posts / Sixth Tone
“In a rare case, a court in Beijing has sentenced an employee of China’s leading internet company ByteDance after finding him guilty of accepting bribes from users to promote their content on its short video app, Douyin.”
More ride-hailing regulations pile on Didi woes
Didi’s woes intensify as Beijing tightens ride-hailing rules / FT (paywall)
China sets rules to safeguard drivers’ rights in ride-hailing industry / Reuters
China enshrines ride-hailing curbs in another blow to Didi / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China issued its most comprehensive set of guidelines yet governing the growth and expansion of its ride-hailing industry, dealing a fresh blow to leader Didi Global Inc.”
Trump’s tariffs contribute to U.S. inflation problem, but politics keeps them in place
Removing U.S.-China trade tariffs would ease inflation: Jacob Lew / CNBC
Biden could end Trump’s China trade war to beat inflation, but open GOP attacks / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing tightens data and tech rules
Shanghai issues regulations to promote data sharing and blockchain tech / TechNode
China seeks better cross-border control of big data with new plan / Reuters
Opinion: China is winning the big data war / NYT (paywall)
By Matt Pottinger and David Feith: “Through a latticework of recent laws and regulations, Mr. Xi has been hard at work making the Chinese Communist Party the world’s most powerful data broker.”
China to let people settle before probe findings
China issues regulations for settling capital market violations / Caixin (paywall)
“From the start of 2022, individuals and institutions being probed by the [CSRC] will be able to pay settlements, rather than waiting for the result of the investigation, according to regulations published by the watchdog on Monday.”
A trail of bodies in China’s graft-busting wake
Ex-provincial capital boss becomes 10th senior official to surrender to graft-busters since 2017 / Caixin (paywall)
Is the cost of operating in China too high?
In China, escalating cost of business sends some companies to the exits / Washington Post (paywall)
Youku wins copyright case against Kuaishou
Alibaba’s Youku wins copyright case against short-video app over clip sharing / Caixin (paywall)
Battling for chip dominance
Is rising salary a good thing for China’s chip industry? / TechNode
“Ensuring the new influx of talent doesn’t all fall into the design space to the detriment of other key parts of the value chain — especially chip fabrication plants and equipment manufacturers where the country faces the strongest pressure from foreign governments — is crucial.”
Semiconductor nationalism is on the rise across Asia / FT (paywall)
“[…] How Asian countries, which like their western counterparts have long been critical of China’s state-subsidised push to be self-sufficient in semiconductor technology, are now taking a leaf out of Beijing’s playbook.”
Beijing’s concerns over U.S. macro policy
Beijing’s lingering concerns for Washington’s macroeconomic policy / Pekingnology
GE appliances are selling big in the U.S.
Appliance business cast off by GE thrives under Chinese ownership / WSJ (paywall)
“Appliance maker [GE Appliances] bought by Haier Group in 2016 achieves its highest U.S. market share in at least a decade.”
Hong Kong center will settle foreign disputes, says Li Keqiang
Hong Kong to host International Arbitration Center, Li Keqiang says / Caixin (paywall)
“Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced Monday that a regional arbitration center will be established in Hong Kong to ‘provide more accessible and efficient dispute settlement services to Asian and African countries.’”
Douyin and Kuaishou are gunning for Alibaba’s video-sharing dominance
Alibaba faces new crocodiles in the Yangtze / FT (paywall)
ByteDance invests in Dubai startup iMile
ByteDance backs Dubai startup building logistics chain to China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Lightspeed China gets big funds
Lightspeed China raises $920M for new funds, adds five partners / TechCrunch
Huobi, China’s largest crypto exchanger, picks Singapore as Asia base
China’s biggest crypto exchange picks Singapore as Asia base / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s embattled aviation sector falls again over Omicron concerns
China aviation stocks sink as Omicron clouds path to normalization / Caixin (paywall)
More on the property crisis
Slump in China gas shows spreading impact of property slowdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
Kaisa is next developer worrying China bond traders after rocky month / Bloomberg via Caixin (paywall)
Local government financing vehicles buy more land to fill hole in official coffers / Caixin (paywall)
For China, reining in real estate is a high-stakes balancing act / Al Jazeera
“Authorities are loosening lending and home approvals even as Beijing pushes to reduce economy’s reliance on property.”
Lenovo still reigns over PCs despite controversy, canceled IPO
Lenovo retains lead in global PC market after surprise withdrawal of Shanghai listing / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Omicron variant clouds Winter Olympics, China-Laos rail debut
China vows Omicron won’t derail Beijing Winter Olympics / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says Winter Olympics will proceed as planned despite Omicron challenge / Reuters
China-Laos high-speed railway set to roll through COVID cloud / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Is Omicron vindicating China’s zero-COVID policy?
What if China “opens up” like the U.S. and Britain on COVID? / Pekingnology
A look at what would happen if China adopts Western countries’ current response strategies on COVID-19.
As Omicron variant spreads, China senses vindication over ‘zero covid’ strategy / Washington Post (paywall)
Omicron and global COVID-19 surge set to test China’s health defenses / SCMP (paywall)
China’s shrinking population problem
Chinese government push for better maternity leave met with shrugs or concerns it will promote discrimination against women / SCMP (paywall)
Many people have questioned whether lengthening maternity leave would make a difference to China’s collapsing birth rate, and pointed out that it could “increase discrimination against women in the workforce.”
Cautious optimism over China’s plan to promote breastfeeding / Sixth Tone
China plans for people to live near their parents / Sixth Tone
China’s population is shrinking, fast / FT (paywall)
By FT Alphaville: “Japan in 1989 anyone?”
Are fish returning to the Yangtze?
Two years after Yangtze ban, its fishers are still reeling / Sixth Tone
“As the river slowly regenerates, experts say the 10-year fishing ban is just the first step.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
A Peng Shuai-shaped wrench in China’s propaganda machine
China’s silence on Peng Shuai shows limits of Beijing’s propaganda / NYT (paywall)
“Officials have struggled to respond to a sexual assault allegation that hits at the heights of its buttoned-up political system.”
Pentagon plans aren’t pacifying China worriers
Pentagon plans to improve airfields in Guam and Australia to confront China / WSJ (paywall)
“A review of U.S. military forces and capabilities world-wide makes adjustments but includes no major reshuffling to take on Beijing.”
‘No decisions, no changes’: Pentagon fails to stick Asia pivot / Foreign Policy (paywall)
“The Biden administration’s long-anticipated review of the global U.S. military footprint, most of which will remain out of public view, is being panned on Capitol Hill for failing to move ahead with a Pentagon pivot toward dealing with a resurgent China.”
Pentagon: Few changes to U.S. overseas military ‘footprint’ / AP
Thais caught in Chinese gambling ring in Cambodia return home
Thais freed from Chinese ring in Cambodia return home / RFA
“Lured by [the] promise of high-paying jobs, 103 had worked for an online gambling ring, police say.”
China backs proposal to strengthen WHO health regulations
China says it backs strengthening existing W.H.O. pact and new agreement / Reuters
Roadblocks for CPEC
China-Pakistan Belt and Road Initiative hits buffers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Disagreements, terrorism and COVID-19 stymie CPEC projects.”
China sub surfaces in Taiwan Strait
Chinese nuclear submarine spotted sailing on the surface in Taiwan Strait / SCMP (paywall)
“A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfaced in the Taiwan Strait on Monday, a US defense analyst said, citing satellite imagery — a rare move that could be a message for Washington.”
Honduras election outcome may pivot the nation toward Beijing
As leftist claims victory in Honduran vote, Taiwan may be about to lose another ally to Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Queer online representation facing various barriers under government pressure
China’s queer internet is being erased / Rest of World
“LGBTQI groups found rare freedoms online, but this year, many were shut by censors. It feels like slowly being sanded down, said one member.”
Gen Z worries that labor market supply falls short of demand
China’s Gen Z is anxious, and Beijing has few answers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“In response to deepening malaise, the government has sought to smooth the path to good jobs for recent college grads. The measures might not be enough.”
Handicap didn’t stop 47-year-old from becoming the best teacher in rural China
Armless teacher is inspiring next generation and educating poor kids in rural China / SCMP (paywall)
“Jiang Shengfa, who lost his arms in an accident 25 years ago, has been teaching poverty-stricken children for 18 years by tying chalk to one of his arm stumps and flipping books with his mouth.”
Li Xuezheng speaks out against China’s Association of Performing Arts (CAPA)
CAPA controversy continued: Li Xuezheng won’t be silenced / What’s on Weibo
“Despite being censored and threatened, Lǐ Xuézhèng 李学政 believes the force of law is with him.”
Assault case shines light on elder abuse
Assault of elderly woman for bank card spotlights growing problem of elder abuse in China / SCMP (paywall)
“The detention of a woman in northeast China for assaulting her 79-year-old mother has highlighted the increasing prevalence of elderly abuse in China.”