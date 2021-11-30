Rec links 11/30/21
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Dick Pound thinks concern about Péng Shuài 彭帅 is “silly”: The longtime International Olympic Committee (IOC) member defended the organization’s video chat with the tennis star, saying that it proved Peng was “alive and healthy and not in captivity,” per Bloomberg. While the IOC statement after that chat made no mention of Peng’s accusation of sexual assault — the reason she was censored and concern was raised about her safety in the first place — Pound said that the IOC would have an “ongoing dialog about the revelations that she published and that were taken down.” But the cozy relationship between the IOC and Beijing has only come under closer scrutiny since that video call, the New York Times reports.
“Macau casino stocks’ high-rolling days are over,” the Wall Street Journal says, after the announcement yesterday of the detention of Suncity chair Alvin Chau [週焯華 Zhōu Chāohuá]. Chau has been accused of “running a cross-boundary gambling syndicate to illegally recruit Chinese residents to gamble outside of mainland China,” and investors “are worried China could step up scrutiny of capital outflows to Macau more broadly, or to other places, by cracking down on companies that deliver high rollers to gambling venues.” The South China Morning Post reports that “Chinese prosecutors have indicated they are targeting online casinos” next.
“I have always opposed Taiwan independence,” Far Eastern Group (FEG) Chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東 Xú Xùdōng) wrote today in United Daily News (in Chinese), pushing back on Beijing’s targeting of his company for ties to the less-China-friendly Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan. Hsu also defended FEG’s investments in the mainland, and said it was unhelpful when “certain public opinions” in Taiwan try to put a “sense of guilt” on companies with cross-Strait ties. According to Reuters, an updated total of the fines levied on FEG by Chinese authorities is 474 million yuan ($74.4 million).
Factories have recovered from the energy crunch: After an October that saw some of the weakest factory activity since the beginning of the pandemic, Chinese manufacturing activity “increased slightly in November, as power supply shortages eased and commodity prices stabilized to help boost output after two consecutive months of contraction,” the Financial Times reports. The property crisis, a third headwind other than the energy shortages and high commodity prices, also eased as regulators took to “loosening credit controls and allowing more bond issuance in the past two months.”
A leading homegrown mRNA vaccine maker, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences, has “raised $3 million following a $7.2 million C round of financing in August,” Caixin reports. The funds will be used partly “to accelerate clinical development of its potential COVID-19 vaccine,” which has not been approved by regulators but is one of several mRNA shots that may eventually be rolled out in China.
Have something to recommend for Access members? Join the conversation on our Slack channel!