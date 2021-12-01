12.1.21 Other A.M. links
What else you need to know
- Apple reclaimed the title of largest smartphone brand in China for the first time since 2015, thanks to the iPhone 13’s overwhelming popularity. Its sales grew 46% month-on-month, faster than any domestic competitors.
- Meituan’s smart transportation division was reorganized and its taxi business was spun off as part of the company’s attempt to swallow up the market share of Didi, which continues to be a favorite target of regulators.
Good morning!
While you were sleeping, Chinese media reported that:
- Popular clothing brand Canada Goose may be punished by Shanghai and Jiangsu provincial authorities for problems with its return and exchange policies.
- The charismatic founder of one of China’s biggest dairy companies has stepped down from its board. Niú Gēnshēng 牛根生 is retiring from Mengniu Dairy to spend more time on philanthropy.
- Nearly 87% of China’s electric car users charge their cars at stations operated by different companies, with most drivers using 6 different charging platforms.
Today’s top story: ByteDance, looking for new revenue sources, is introducing paid dramas that last 10 minutes or less and cost 1 yuan ($0.16) per episode.
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Matthew Silberman, and Chang Che